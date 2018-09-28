You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Night School’ Opens to $1.35 Million in Thursday Previews

TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School," the new comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee ("Girls Trip") that follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are proving to be an irresistible combination at the box office. The comic stars joined forces for “Night School,” a Universal Pictures comedy that picked up $1.35 million in previews on Thursday night.

Night School” is expected to top the box office charts this weekend and is eyeing a debut between $27 million to $35 million. It has some formidable competition, however. “Smallfoot,” the animated Warner Bros. release about an adorable Yeti, picked up $850,000 in Thursday previews. The family film is expected to generate around $25 million when it bows on over 4,000 screens. “Night School” has fewer venues — it will be in 2,900 theaters.

“Night School” reunites Haddish with “Girls Trip” director Malcolm D. Lee and producer Will Packer. She portrays a teacher who helps Hart earn his GED. The film cost $29 million to produce.

Smallfoot” has a higher budget. It carries an $80 million price tag. The film boasts an impressive voice cast, that includes Channing Tatum, James Corden, Common, LeBron James, and Zendaya. Karey Kirkpatrick, known for his work on “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlotte’s Web,” and “Over the Hedge,” co-wrote and directed the film.

Lionsgate and CBS Films’ “Hell Fest” is the weekend’s other wide release. The low-budget horror film about a costumed serial killer is on track to make $5 million to $9 million from 2,200 venues.

