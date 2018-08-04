Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Runs Past ‘Christopher Robin’

Tom Cruise is the clear winner at North American multiplexes this weekend with “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” heading for a solid $35 million second weekend, estimates showed Saturday.

Paramount’s second weekend of “Fallout” easily topped the launch of Disney’s live-action “Christopher Robin,” which debuted with a respectable $27 million at 3,602 screens at the low end of forecasts. Lionsgate’s action-comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” will finish third with about $12.4 million at 3,111 locations, matching expectations.

Fox’s opening of dystopian sci-fier “The Darkest Minds” debuted quietly with about $6 million at 3,127 locations behind a quartet of holdovers — Universal’s third weekend of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” with $9 million, Sony’s third weekend of “The Eqaulizer 2” with $8.3 million, Sony’s fourth weekend of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” with $8.1 million and Disney’s fifth weekend of “Ant-Man and the Wasp” with $6.3 million.

Dinesh D’Souza’s pro-Donald Trump documentary “Death of a Nation: Can We Save America a Second Time?” is launching in 13th place with $2.7 million at 1,032 locations this weekend for Quality Flix.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” the sixth film in the Paramount franchise, is screening at 4,395 sites and declining only 43% from its opening weekend of $61.2 million. The action-thriller is also performing better than 2015’s “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” which won its second weekend over “Fantastic Four” with $28 million. “Fallout” should wind up the weekend with $124 million in its first 10 days.

“Fallout” won Friday with $9.8 million, $300,000 better than “Christopher Robin,” which opened amid a campaign aimed at nostalgia-loving adults and their children. Based on the characters from A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books, the story centers on Ewan McGregor’s sad middle-aged version of Christopher Robin being emotionally rescued by his childhood friends Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore.

Marc Forster, returning to the same territory as “Finding Neverland,” directed “Christopher Robin.” Audiences gave “Christopher Robin” an A CinemaScore while critics were mostly positive with a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lionsgate-Imagine’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me” stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as best friends pursued through Europe by assassins. The raucous R-rated comedy earned a B CinemaScore. Susanna Fogel directed and co-wrote with David Iserson, while Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, and Sam Heughan round out the cast. “Spy” carries a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Darkest Minds,” which carries a $34 million price tag, performed at the low end of modest expectations. The film is based on Alexandra Bracken’s novel and set in a dystopian America where a group of teenagers is on the run from the government after mysteriously obtaining superpowers. The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, and Gwendoline Christie. Reviewers have been underwhelmed with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 19%.

With the top two films combining for about $60 million, overall domestic moviegoing should be up significantly over the same 2017 weekend, which was led by “The Dark Tower” with $19 million in its debut — marking the start of one of the slowest Augusts in more than a decade. Summer domestic box office is up a hefty 10.4% to $3.46 billion as of Aug. 1, according to comScore, and year-to-date domestic box office is also leading last year by 7.6% at $7.4 billion.