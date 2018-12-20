×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Pockets $4.8 Million on Opening Day

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mary Poppins Returns” is off to a magical start, earning $4.8 million from 3,900 theaters on its first day of release.

Emily Blunt stars as the magical nanny in the sequel, which is expected to make between $54 million and $75 million during the Wednesday to Sunday frame. Box office watchers estimate its domestic haul could surpass $100 million by Christmas Day. December releases traditionally see smaller opening weekends that tend to leg out during the holidays as audiences turn out in droves during the week. It’s the first time since 2014 that a “Star Wars” movie hasn’t carried the end of the year, so studios are hoping a number of titles can help carry the weight.

Mary Poppins Returns” hits theaters 54 years after the original Disney classic starring Julie Andrews. It takes place over two decades after the events of the first film and introduces some new characters, including a lamplighter named Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and Poppins’ kooky cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep). Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw play the adult Banks children, while Dick Van Dyke, who famously portrayed Poppins’ confidant Bert in the original film, has a cameo.

Rob Marshall, the filmmaker behind movie-musicals such as “Chicago” and “Into the Woods,” directed the film, which cost $130 million before a global marketing push. It features all new music from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is getting a head start on one of the busiest times of year for moviegoing. Friday sees the release of “Aquaman,” “Bumblebee,” “Welcome to Marwen,” and “Second Act.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Mary Poppins Returns

    Box Office: 'Mary Poppins Returns' Pockets $4.8 Million on Opening Day

    “Mary Poppins Returns” is off to a magical start, earning $4.8 million from 3,900 theaters on its first day of release. Emily Blunt stars as the magical nanny in the sequel, which is expected to make between $54 million and $75 million during the Wednesday to Sunday frame. Box office watchers estimate its domestic haul [...]

  • blumhouse Productions Logo

    Netflix's Karen Barragan Joins Blumhouse As Marketing and Communications Chief

    Karen Barragan, who spent the last six years at Netflix as the VP for original series publicity, is joining Blumhouse in January as the head of marketing and communications. She will oversee both the film and TV divisions at Blumhouse, the wildly successful production company behind such hits as “Get Out,” “Insidious” and HBO’s “Sharp [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, left, arrives at New

    Judge Refuses to Dismiss Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Case

    A sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein will proceed to trial after a New York judge shot down efforts to get the charges thrown out by the indie film mogul’s lawyers. Weinstein’s legal team has accused alleged victims of lying and claims that the D.A.’s office and the police withheld evidence from the grand jury. [...]

  • Focus Production Show Sees Record Rise

    Focus Production Show in London Sees Steep Rise in Attendees, Exhibitors

    Focus, the event for production professionals held earlier this month in London, has reported record attendance and exhibitor numbers for its fourth edition. Visitor numbers at Focus, held on Dec. 4 and 5 at London’s Business Design Center, were up 40% to 2,700, drawn from 70 countries, and there was a 41% rise in exhibiting [...]

  • 'Men in Black International' Gets New

    Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Suit Up in 'Men in Black International' First Trailer

    After proving their onscreen chemistry in “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are back on the front lines in the trailer for F. Gary Gray’s latest “Men in Black” entry. This time, the stars are trading in their Asgardian armor for agency issued black suits. Following a series of blockbusters, “Men in Black International” [...]

  • Second Act

    Film Review: Jennifer Lopez in 'Second Act'

    Imagine a Jenny-from-the-block-goes-to-the-big-city comedy of corporate ambition, naïveté, and success — a movie in the tradition of “Working Girl” and “Baby Boom,” with Jennifer Lopez as Maya, the manager of a Queens superstore, who gets plucked from the outer boroughs like Cinderella to be an executive consultant for a high-end women’s cosmetics company. The trick [...]

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Film News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon to Team With MGM on 'Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine'

    In today’s film news roundup, Reese Witherspoon is collaborating with MGM, Jonathan Nolan gets an honor for visual effects, canine comedy “Patrick” finds a home and Forrest Films launches as a distributor. STUDIO ATTACHMENT Reese Witherspoon is teaming with MGM to produce a movie version of Gail Honeyman’s bestselling novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad