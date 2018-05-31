‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ to Roar With $140 Million U.S. Debut

Claire (BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD) and Franklin (JUSTICE SMITH) encounter the Baryonyx in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (CHRIS PRATT) and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Welcome to "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” should bring in a healthy $140 million to $150 million in its opening weekend in North America, early tracking showed Thursday.

Unaided awareness for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is at 27% with total awareness at 94% and definite interest at 61%. The follow-up to the 2015 smash hit “Jurassic World” is set at the abandoned park at Isla Nublar, where the massive creatures still roam. It opens June 22.

“Jurassic World” stunned the industry with a record-setting $208.8 million domestic launch — still the fourth-largest of all time after “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” “Jurassic World” took in $1.67 billion worldwide.

The story in “Fallen Kingdom” sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters trying to salvage the dinosaurs at the park, including Pratt’s friend Blue.

The new installment also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, Toby Jones. Jeff Goldblum will also return as quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who co-starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.”

J.A. Bayona is directing “Fallen Kingdom.” Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. The executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.

Universal has opted for a staggered release pattern overseas, starting on June 6 in Belgium, France, Germany, Indonesia, Korea, and the Philippines. June 7 will see launches additional territories, including in Croatia, Greece, Hong Kong, Russia, Spain, Thailand, and Ukraine.

Expansion continues on June 8 in the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Austria, and Bulgaria. China and Egypt will open on June 15. Along with the U.S., June 22 will see openings in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Venezuela.

