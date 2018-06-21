You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ on Track for $40 Million-Plus Opening

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Sony Pictures Animation

Sony’s animated “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” is heading for a solid domestic opening in the $40 million to $45 million range for the July 13-15 weekend, early tracking showed Thursday.

First estimates for Universal’s Dwayne Johnson action-thriller “Skyscraper” came in between $32 million and $40 million for the same period.

The first “Hotel Transylvania” opened with $42.5 million in North America in 2012 on its way to $358 million at the worldwide box office. In 2015, “Hotel Transylvania 2” launched with $48.4 million domestically and wound up with $473 million worldwide.

Amazon announced Thursday morning it’s offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” on June 30 at about 1,000 theaters across the country. “Hotel Transylvania 3” has a voice cast featuring Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks.

The film is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers. The film focuses on Dracula, Mavis, Johnny, and the rest of the family taking a vacation on the Monster Cruise Ship, where Dracula becomes attracted to the ship’s mysterious captain. It’s produced by Michelle Murdocca.

Skyscraper” stars Johnson as a former FBI agent and amputee who is head of security at the tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong. The building comes under attack by terrorists and Johnson’s character finds himself framed for the attack with his family trapped above the fire line. “Central Intelligence” helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber directs “Skyscraper,” produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, and Hiram Garcia.

Johnson’s comedy-adventure “Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle” was a major hit early this year with $960 million in worldwide box office for Sony. His action-adventure “Rampage” performed respectably in the spring with $420 million worldwide for Warner Bros.

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' Tracks

    'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' on Track for $40 Million-Plus Opening

