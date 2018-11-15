×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Earns $10 Million Overseas

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fantastic Beasts the Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer
CREDIT: YouTube

Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday.

The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from 266 venues, and Indonesia with $560,000 on 919 screens. So far, “Crimes of Grindelwald” is performing 54% ahead of the opening day for its predecessor “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Previews and openings in the Nordics took in a collective $1.4 million, while Germany grossed $1.2 million and Australia earned $622,000. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” launches in 45 more markets Thursday, followed by 24 markets on Friday with a total screen count of 46,000.

The movie is expected to earn $65 million from over 3,300 domestic locations this weekend, though industry estimates show that number could end the weekend closer to $75 million and as much as $250 million worldwide. “The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second entry in what Warner Bros. intends to be a five-film franchise based on the wizarding world popularized by author J.K. Rowling.

Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander. While the prequel series takes place in the 1920s and comes before the adventures of everyone’s favorite boy wizard, this installment begins to meld the wizarding world from the “Harry Potter” films. Jude Law joins the cast as Albus Dumbledore in the days before he was the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Andrew Rannells. Lucy Hale pictured at

    Lucy Hale Joins Michael Pena in 'Fantasy Island' Movie

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from […]

  • Fantastic Beasts the Crimes of Grindelwald

    'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Earns $10 Million Overseas

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from […]

  • EARS TO YOU – In Disney’s

    Watch the Magical First Trailer for Disney's 'Dumbo'

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from […]

  • A Private War

    'A Private War' Goes Public With Aviron's Word-of-Mouth Screenings

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from […]

  • Saoirse Ronan Kristen Wiig

    Variety, PBS SoCal Announce Lineup for Ninth Season of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from […]

  • AVOD streaming video OTT users -

    WarnerMedia Streaming Service Will Launch Domestically First

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from […]

  • --FILE--Wang Jianlin, Chairman of Dalian Wanda

    Legendary Denies Report Saudi Fund Mulling $700 Million Investment

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has conjured $10.1 million from 10 international markets on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” spinoff series did particularly well in France, where it generated $2.6 million on 903 screens, including Tuesday previews. Other top territories include South Korea with $2 million from 1,560 venues, Holland with $619,000 from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad