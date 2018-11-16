×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Heading to $75 Million Opening

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is ready to cast a powerful spell on the box office.

Warner Bros.’ tentpole is heading for a domestic opening weekend in the $75 million range, early estimates showed Friday.

The North American figure could wind up matching the $74.4 million opening for 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

The sequel is dominating the other openers — Fox/New Regency’s “Widows” and Paramount’s comedy “Instant Family,” with both heading for the $11 million to $13 million range. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” conjured $9.1 million in Thursday night previews, while “Widows” made $600,00 in previews and “Instant Family” took in $550,000.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has been projected by the studio to earn $65 million from 4,163 domestic locations this weekend, though industry estimates showed that number could be closer to $75 million and as much as $250 million worldwide. “The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second entry in what Warner Bros. intends to be a five-film franchise in a prequel series based on the wizarding world popularized by author J.K. Rowling in her seven “Harry Potter” books.

Related

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” grossed $814 million worldwide, including $234 million domestically. The eight “Harry Potter” movies collectively hauled $7.72 billion globally between 2001 and 2011.

Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander, along with Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Johnny Depp as the titular evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Jude Law joins the cast as Albus Dumbledore in the days before he was the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. David Yates, who helmed the final four “Harry Potter” movies and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” is returning to direct.

Internationally, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” took in $31 million on 24,350 screens in 55 markets on Wednesday and Thursday. It will expand to 79 territories and to 46,000 screens this weekend.

Universal-Illumination’s second weekend of the animated comedy “The Grinch” will finish in second with about $35 million after topping $85 million domestically in its first six days. Fox’s third frame of “Bohemian Rhapsody” will wind up in third place with “Widows” and “Instant Family.”

“Widows” is performing at the lower end of expectations, which had been between $12 million and $18 million from 2,803 theaters. The movie, which carries a $40 million budget, centers on a group of widows who are forced to pay back a crime boss after their husbands are killed in a botched robbery. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo star in the pic, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and has been embraced by critics, with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fox, New Regency and See-Saw Films partnered on the production.

“Instant Family” is also coming in below forecasts, which had been projected to garner between $15 million and $20 million when it launches in 3,286 venues. The feel-good film stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as a married couple who adopts three young children. The comedy is directed by Sean Anders, who teamed with Wahlberg on both “Daddy’s Home” movies. Anders collaborated with John Morris to co-write the script, loosely based on his own experiences. Reviews have been positive with a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

    'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Heading to $75 Million Opening

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is ready to cast a powerful spell on the box office. Warner Bros.’ tentpole is heading for a domestic opening weekend in the $75 million range, early estimates showed Friday. The North American figure could wind up matching the $74.4 million opening for 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]

  • William Goldman Dead

    William Goldman's Best Lines

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is ready to cast a powerful spell on the box office. Warner Bros.’ tentpole is heading for a domestic opening weekend in the $75 million range, early estimates showed Friday. The North American figure could wind up matching the $74.4 million opening for 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]

  • Chris Pratt. Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom'

    Chris Pratt in Early Talks to Star in 'The Saint' Movie Reboot

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is ready to cast a powerful spell on the box office. Warner Bros.’ tentpole is heading for a domestic opening weekend in the $75 million range, early estimates showed Friday. The North American figure could wind up matching the $74.4 million opening for 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]

  • William Goldman

    With One Line, William Goldman Taught Hollywood Everything It Needed to Know

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is ready to cast a powerful spell on the box office. Warner Bros.’ tentpole is heading for a domestic opening weekend in the $75 million range, early estimates showed Friday. The North American figure could wind up matching the $74.4 million opening for 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]

  • Movie Theater

    Studios Expected to Push for Early Home Release in 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is ready to cast a powerful spell on the box office. Warner Bros.’ tentpole is heading for a domestic opening weekend in the $75 million range, early estimates showed Friday. The North American figure could wind up matching the $74.4 million opening for 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]

  • Stephan James as Fonny and KiKi

    Independent Film Awards Circuit Livens Up Studio-Heavy Oscar Race

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is ready to cast a powerful spell on the box office. Warner Bros.’ tentpole is heading for a domestic opening weekend in the $75 million range, early estimates showed Friday. The North American figure could wind up matching the $74.4 million opening for 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad