‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Showing Staying Power With $25 Million Labor Day Weekend

“Crazy Rich Asians” will easily win its third box office title during the Labor Day weekend box office with a total of around $25 million at 3,536 North American sites for the Friday-Monday period, early estimates showed.

Warner Bros.’ romantic comedy will become the fourth title this year to three-peat as the box office winner, following “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Black Panther,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” “Crazy Rich Asians,” which has received strong critical support with a 93% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has topped $88 million in its first 16 days and will probably pass the $100 million mark by Saturday.

Warner Bros.’ fourth weekend of shark tale “The Meg” should lead the rest of the pack with around $12 million to push its total past $120 million. MGM’s opening of “Operation Finale” and Paramount’s sixth weekend will battle for third with about $8 million each for the Friday-Monday period. John Cho’s thriller “Searching” is projected to exceed expectations with upwards $5 million at 1,207 venues and Lionsgate’s science-fiction actioner “Kin” will wind up with less than $4 million at 2,141 sites.

“Operation Finale” opened on Wednesday with $1 million at 1,818 locations and earned another $726,000 on Thursday. “Operation Finale” follows Israeli Mossad agents who captured SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the chief architects of the Holocaust, in 1960 in Argentina. Oscar Isaac stars as Israeli officer Peter Malkin. Reviews have been mixed to positive with a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sony is expanding “Searching” after taking in $483,978 at nine locations in its first six days. Cho portrays a father trying to find his missing 16-year-old daughter with the aid of a detective, played by Debra Messing. The movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, has been embraced by critics and carries a 90% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sony is projecting a quiet $3 million take for the weekend but the film is performing above that level.

“Kin” stars Jack Reynor, Myles Truitt, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and James Franco. The film centers on Reynor’s recently paroled ex-con and his adopted teenage brother, who are forced to go on the run when they find a strange weapon. Reviews have been largely negative, with a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Heading into the final weekend of summer, the season’s box office is up 13.9% over last year’s total to $4.26 billion, according to comScore. As of Aug. 29, overall North American box office had gained 9.4% to $8.21 billion. Those margins should widen by Labor Day, due to the 2017 weekend being one of the slowest ever with a $76.4 million, led by “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” with $13.3 million.