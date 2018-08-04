Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ To Cross $700 Million in North America

Disney-Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” is becoming the third film in history to cross the $700 million mark at the domestic box office this weekend, joining “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar.”

The blockbuster debuted on Feb. 16 and is now in its 25th weekend of release, showing at 25 outlets. It grossed $16,000 on Friday to take the gross to $699,985,026 on its 169th day. Disney launched the DVD and VOD sales in May.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, stunned the industry when it debuted with $242.1 million over President’s Day weekend, including a Friday-Sunday gross of $202 million, followed by one of the biggest second weekends in history with $111.7 million, now ranking as third behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Black Panther” totaled a stunning $605.4 million in its first 31 days. It has passed Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($619.8 million) for sixth place and “The Avengers” ($623.4 million) for fifth place “Jurassic World” at $652.3 million for fourth place and “Titanic” at $659 million for third place. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” tops the list at $936 million followed by “Avatar” at $760 million.

With an additional $646.7 million internationally, “Black Panther” has a global total of $1.35 billion, ranking as the second biggest film of the year behind only “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Black Panther” is the key factor in this year’s healthy box office. According to comScore, year-to-date domestic box office is leading last year by 7.6% at $7.4 billion.