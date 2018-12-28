×

Box Office By the Numbers: 5 Game Changers for 2018

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Panther
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

How successful has the 2018 box office been? Let us count the ways.

The movie business is on track to hit a global record, and for the first time in a while, North America is to thank. After being diagnosed with severe cases of sequelitis and franchise fatigue, studios were able to lure audiences back to theaters with a healthy mix of worthy blockbusters and surprise successes that will likely spawn sequels of their own.

Here, Variety broke down some key box office stats that helped ignite a record year.

$11.9 billion — Total revenue in North America

The domestic box office set a new benchmark this year and is expected to cross $11.9 billion for the first time ever. The massive boost — up 7% from last year — is due in part to blockbusters like Disney’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and Fox’s “Deadpool 2,” as well as sleeper hits like Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” and Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born.” There were some notable flops, to be sure, but overall it’s been a good year for Hollywood. 2019 has a lot to live up to.

$700 million — Highest grossing movie of the year

Black Panther” was the big winner in North America, becoming one of three movies to ever hit $700 million at the domestic box office and the third-highest grossing film of all time in the States. The barrier-breaking film became the must-see cultural event at theaters, driving its global haul past $1.3 billion. Is Oscar gold the next stop on Marvel’s road to glory?

64.4% — Percentage of moviegoers between the ages of 18 and 44

Read: Young people are still going to the movies. Netflix has the convenience factor, sure, but millennials are still willing to shell out for the right theatrical experience — so much so that moviegoers between 18 and 44 years old accounted for more than half of audiences.

$9.38 — Average ticket price in the country

Going to the movies got more expensive this year. The average ticket price in North America rose to $9.38 over the summer, increasing 43 cents from the year prior. That figure is collected from national prices across the country, which are typically less expensive in rural states. If you live in New York City or Los Angeles, however, a ticket under $10 sounds like a steal!

4 — Months that set new records

Hollywood took a risk or two this year, and it paid off in a big way. Like any other year, this summer had its share of juggernauts. But rather than relying on summer vacation or the Thanksgiving-New Year’s stretch to drop a blockbuster hopeful, studios were able to avoid cannibalization by looking beyond traditional money-making months to release big movies. That, in turn, fueled four record-breaking months: February (“Black Panther”), April (“Avengers: Infinity War” and “A Quiet Place”), June (“Incredibles 2” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and October (“Venom” and “A Star Is Born). It never hurts to spread the wealth.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Black Panther

    Box Office By the Numbers: 5 Game Changers for 2018

    How successful has the 2018 box office been? Let us count the ways. The movie business is on track to hit a global record, and for the first time in a while, North America is to thank. After being diagnosed with severe cases of sequelitis and franchise fatigue, studios were able to lure audiences back to theaters [...]

  • Aquaman

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' Leaves Rivals Under Water, Hits $137 Million in North America

    As the 2018 box office closes with a bang, “Aquaman” is ruling North American moviegoing with $137 million in its first week in theaters. The Warner Bros. tentpole took in $14.6 million at 4,125 locations on Thursday. “Aquaman” has also performed powerfully overseas with $473.6 million since launching on Dec. 7. China has led the [...]

  • Mary Poppins Returns

    'Mary Poppins Returns' Cast Tapped for Palm Springs Film Festival Honor

    The cast of “Mary Poppins Returns” has been selected for the Ensemble Performance Award by the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The honor will be presented at the festival’s Film Awards Gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Cast members Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Salah and Joel Dawson are expected to [...]

  • Uruguay Gets International Shoot Rebates, More

    Uruguay Gets International Shoot Rebates, Extra National Production Aid

    Uruguayan authorities have created a new Uruguay Audiovisual Fund that offers cash rebates for international productions shooting in Uruguay, as well as extra grants for Uruguayan productions. Announced last week in Montevideo, and part of a new roadmap for Uruguay’s create industries, news of the new Fund comes days after Matías Ganz’s “Los Indefensos,” an [...]

  • Bird Box

    'Bird Box' Director Susanne Bier on Sandra Bullock's Portrayal of 'Forceful' Motherhood

    A blindfolded woman, accompanied by two young children, with their eyes similarly bound, guides a rowing boat down a fast-flowing murky river with trees crowding in on either side. It was this image that hooked the attention of Susanne Bier, director of Emmy winner “The Night Manager” and Oscar winner “In a Better World,” leading [...]

  • French Theatrical Admissions Drop in 2018,

    French Theatrical Admissions Drop in 2018, but Box Office Holds Steady

    After recording its third-highest number in the last 50 years in 2017, French theatrical admissions are on track for a 4% drop this year, with an estimated 201 million sold. In dollar terms, however, the French box office is expected to clock in at about €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion), on par with last year, bolstered [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad