You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bong Joon-Ho’s Drama ‘Parasite’ Bought by Neon

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon-Ho

Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment.

The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.”

Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO Tom Quinn, who released “Snowpiercer” while at the helm of Radius. “Snowpiercer” grossed $86.8 million at the worldwide box office in 2013.

Bong directed “Parasite” from his own script. The film followed two families who were worlds apart yet somewhat alike, portraying a striking reality of the world we live in. The movie, which just wrapped production, also stars Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-Dam.

“We’re very excited to partner with Tom Quinn and the team at Neon,” Bong said. “It’s like reuniting a great team of old friends.”

Kwak Sin-Ae and Jang Young Hwan from Barunson E&A Corp are producing, with CJ Entertainment handling international sales and distribution in Korea.

The deal, announced Wednesday on the opening day of the American Film Market, was negotiated by Neon and CJ Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. Neon is planning a 2019 theatrical release.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Bong Joon-Ho

    Bong Joon-Ho's Drama 'Parasite' Bought by Neon

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment. The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.” “Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO […]

  • The Blood List: Hollywood Ranks Best

    The Blood List: Hollywood Executives Name Their Favorite Unproduced Horror Projects

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment. The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.” “Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO […]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    AFM Puts Emphasis on Exclusive, Efficient Marketplace as Business Evolves

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment. The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.” “Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO […]

  • Vietnam Film Business Comes of Age

    Vietnam Film Business Comes of Age With Action-Thriller 'Furie'

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment. The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.” “Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO […]

  • wanda Movie Metropolis Qingdao

    China’s Wanda Completes Exit From Film Studios and Theme Parks

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment. The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.” “Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO […]

  • Hugo Weaving FIRST LOOK STILL

    AFM: Hugo Weaving Stars in 'Hearts and Bones'

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment. The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.” “Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO […]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    American Film Market Opens Amid Massive Uncertainty

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment. The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.” “Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad