Bong Joon-Ho’s Drama ‘Parasite’ Bought by Neon

Neon has acquired the North American rights to Bong Joon-Ho’s family drama “Parasite” from CJ Entertainment.

The drama marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It’s also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who starred in “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” and “Memories of Murder.”

“Parasite” also marks Bong’s fifth collaboration with Neon CEO Tom Quinn, who released “Snowpiercer” while at the helm of Radius. “Snowpiercer” grossed $86.8 million at the worldwide box office in 2013.

Bong directed “Parasite” from his own script. The film followed two families who were worlds apart yet somewhat alike, portraying a striking reality of the world we live in. The movie, which just wrapped production, also stars Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-Dam.

“We’re very excited to partner with Tom Quinn and the team at Neon,” Bong said. “It’s like reuniting a great team of old friends.”

Kwak Sin-Ae and Jang Young Hwan from Barunson E&A Corp are producing, with CJ Entertainment handling international sales and distribution in Korea.

The deal, announced Wednesday on the opening day of the American Film Market, was negotiated by Neon and CJ Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. Neon is planning a 2019 theatrical release.