You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Scores $3.9 Million on Thursday

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.
CREDIT: Alex Bailey

Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night.

Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m.

Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.”

The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations on Friday amid expectations that it will easily top the box office with at least $35 million this weekend. Reviews have been mixed (the film holds a 60% Rotten Tomatoes score), while praising Malek’s performance as the front man to the popular rock band during the 1970s and 1980s.

The production of “Bohemian Rhapsody” was temporarily halted last year due to director Bryan Singer’s repeated absences. Singer was fired toward the end of the shoot, though he will still retain sole directing credit, and replaced by Dexter Fletcher. “Rhapsody” is co-produced by New Regency.

Disney’s family-friendly “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is due to debut in second place with around $20 million to $25 million at 3,766 venues. The movie, adapted from the ballet classic about a young girl whose Nutcracker doll comes to life, stars Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman.

Related

Paramount’s Tiffany Haddish comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” directed by Tyler Perry, has been pegged for a launch of about $15 million at 2,468 sites. Haddish, who broke out in last year’s “Girls Trip,” plays a recently paroled wild child who helps her sister (portrayed by Tika Sumpter) get revenge on a man who catfished her.

Universal’s third weekend of “Halloween” remains a player in the post-Halloween frame and should bring in around $15 million. The scarefest, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, has been smash, earning $137 million domestically in its first 13 days.

The overall North American box office is coming off a record-setting October, the first to total more than $800 million, according to comScore, as “Venom,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Halloween” all over-performed. The year-to-date total as of Oct. 28 was $9.73 billion, up 10.8%, with February, April, and June also setting monthly records.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, noted that the weekend will trail the same 2017 frame when Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” hammered out a massive $122.8 million debut. “Three very different wide-release newcomers will do their best to nonetheless rock audiences at the multiplex while the industry enjoys an impressive 11% year-to-date box office advantage,” he added.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • 3271_COLETTE_RC(left) Dickie Beau stars as Wague

    Bold Films' Walters Talks About Forces Changing Indie Market

    Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night. Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m. Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.” The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations […]

  • Nick Robinson Michael Shannon Britt Robertson

    Nick Robinson, Michael Shannon, Britt Robertson to Star in 'Echo Boomers'

    Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night. Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m. Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.” The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations […]

  • Hawaii Five-O Oahu Hawaii

    Filmmakers Find Financial Incentives on Hawaii's Oahu and on U.S. Virgin Islands

    Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night. Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m. Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.” The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations […]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Box Office: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores $3.9 Million on Thursday

    Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night. Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m. Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.” The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations […]

  • South Africa's Black Production Service Sector

    South Africa's Black Production Service Sector Makes Push for Projects at AFM

    Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night. Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m. Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.” The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations […]

  • Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' Sold

    Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' Sold to China (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night. Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m. Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.” The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations […]

  • Sean Bean Drone

    Sean Bean Stars in 'Hitman 2' Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

    Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night. Preview screenings that started at 7 p.m. Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.” The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, expands to 4,000 locations […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad