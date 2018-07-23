Bobby Robson Documentary Goes International With Dogwoof (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Noah Media

The producer of “Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager” has signed a deal with Dogwoof, which will handle international sales on the feature documentary about the legendary English soccer manager.

The film was made by London-based Noah Media Group. It had a limited theatrical release in the U.K. and is available on digital platforms – it has been one of the most popular titles on iTunes and Amazon following Noah’s self-distribution strategy through its NoahX arm. Factual film specialist Dogwoof will now take it out to TV buyers and streaming platforms.

Robson was a much-loved figure in the soccer world, with a successful career as a player and then club manager. He went on to manage the England national team for a period spanning two World Cups, including Mexico 1986, which saw England concede two of the most famous goals of all time against Argentina: Diego Maradona’s “hand of God” and “goal of the century” strikes.

At club level, Robson managed teams such as Ipswich at home in Britain and Barcelona on the continent. The film is narrated by the man himself, and features unseen footage from his working life. It also follows his battles with cancer and his establishment of the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Foundation.

The film has interviews with some of the biggest names in soccer, including Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Paul Gascoigne, Ronaldo, and Gary Lineker.

Dogwoof’s Gabriel Clarke and Torquil Jones (“Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans”) directed the film, which was produced by Noah CEO John McKenna (“Clough”) and Victoria Barrell from London-based Noah Media Group.

“The response to the film in the U.K. so far has been amazing,” said McKenna. “Bobby left an incredible legacy that lives on both in football and his extraordinary foundation. We believe Dogwoof are the ideal partners to take his inspiring and emotional story around the world.”

Oli Harbottle, head of distribution and acquisitions for Dogwoof, added: “Given recent World Cup fever, it is a great time to be offering this inspirational story to international buyers.”

