Bob Marley Biopic in Works From Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley is developing a biopic on his late father Bob Marley, who popularized reggae music.

The Paramount Pictures film is in the early stages of development with no director, writers, or producers attached.

Bob Marley, a native of Jamaica, began performing in 1963 with The Wailers then went solo in 1974. He died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36. With songs that contained a strong sense of spirituality, he sold more than 75 million records worldwide. His notable hits included “Stir It Up,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” “Buffalo Soldier,” and “Redemption Song.”

Ziggy Marley was born in 1968 to Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He headed the group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers with his siblings Sharon Marley, Cedella Marley, and Stephen Marley when he was 11 years old. Ziggy Marley won best reggae album at the Grammy Awards last year and has earned seven other Grammys, including one for best children’s album for the animated children’s series “3rd & Bird.”

Ziggy Marley has released a total of 15 albums, with his most recent, “Rebellion Rises,” launched last month. He has his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide, and publishing company, Ishti Music. He also created the graphic novel “Marijuanaman.”

Marley is repped by WME. The news about the movie was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.