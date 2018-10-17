You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood on the Tracks’ Album Getting Movie Treatment

Justin Kroll

Bob Dylan Blood on the Tracks
CREDIT: Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bob Dylan’s album “Blood on the Tracks” is headed to the big screen, thanks to “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

The Oscar nominee is retreaming with RT Features on a movie inspired by Dylan’s seminal 1975 album.

Richard LaGravenese will pen the script of the drama, which is based on an idea by RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira, who is producing with Guadagnino. RT’s Sophie Mas and Lourenço Sant’ Anna are executive producing alongside Marco Morabito.

“Blood on the Tracks” is Dylan’s 15th studio album, released by Columbia Records and acclaimed as one of his greatest. The platinum-selling record, which contains songs including, “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Simple Twist of Fate,” and “Shelter from the Storm,” is ranked by Rolling Stone as the 16th greatest album of all time.

“Bringing this project to life is a dream to me,” Teixeira said. “We worked for a very long time to find the right way into Bob Dylan’s work and having collaborators such as Luca and Richard are an absolute privilege.”

Guadagnino most recently directed “Suspiria,” the highly anticipated remake of Dario Argento’s thriller starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton for Amazon Studios, which made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

LaGravenese wrote “Behind the Candelabra,” which won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, and was nominated for an Academy Award for best screenplay for “The Fisher King.”

RT Features is currently in post-production on Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe with A24 and New Regency, and James Gray’s “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt for Fox.

Guadagnino is represented by WME and LaGravenese and RT Features by CAA.

    Bob Dylan's album "Blood on the Tracks" is headed to the big screen, thanks to "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino. The Oscar nominee is retreaming with RT Features on a movie inspired by Dylan's seminal 1975 album. Richard LaGravenese will pen the script of the drama, which is based on an idea by […]

    Bob Dylan's album "Blood on the Tracks" is headed to the big screen, thanks to "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino. The Oscar nominee is retreaming with RT Features on a movie inspired by Dylan's seminal 1975 album. Richard LaGravenese will pen the script of the drama, which is based on an idea by […]

    Bob Dylan's album "Blood on the Tracks" is headed to the big screen, thanks to "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino. The Oscar nominee is retreaming with RT Features on a movie inspired by Dylan's seminal 1975 album. Richard LaGravenese will pen the script of the drama, which is based on an idea by […]

    Bob Dylan's album "Blood on the Tracks" is headed to the big screen, thanks to "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino. The Oscar nominee is retreaming with RT Features on a movie inspired by Dylan's seminal 1975 album. Richard LaGravenese will pen the script of the drama, which is based on an idea by […]

    Bob Dylan's album "Blood on the Tracks" is headed to the big screen, thanks to "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino. The Oscar nominee is retreaming with RT Features on a movie inspired by Dylan's seminal 1975 album. Richard LaGravenese will pen the script of the drama, which is based on an idea by […]

    Bob Dylan's album "Blood on the Tracks" is headed to the big screen, thanks to "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino. The Oscar nominee is retreaming with RT Features on a movie inspired by Dylan's seminal 1975 album. Richard LaGravenese will pen the script of the drama, which is based on an idea by […]

