Viacom Chief Bob Bakish on Paramount’s Turnaround: ‘The Mountain is Back’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday.

After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” “Mission Impossible — Fallout” and “Book Club” performed well at the multiplexes. That’s a “very stark contrast” to 2016 when the studio churned through $1 billion in cash and lost $500 million, he said.

“There’s no question that the mountain is back,” Bakish said during his presentation at Goldman Sachs Communacopia investor conference in New York.

Paramount Television is also boosting the studio’s fortunes. The TV production effort restarted in 2013 is now delivering about $400 million in annual revenue. He cited successful series such as Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” TNT’s “The Alienist” and Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

“Paramount is not only back in the television business — it’s a hitmaker,” Bakish enthused.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Viacom Chief Bob Bakish on Paramount's

    Viacom Chief Bob Bakish on Paramount's Turnaround: 'The Mountain is Back'

    Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday. After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” […]

  • 'Weed the People' Documentary Scores Distribution

    Medical Cannabis Doc 'Weed the People' Scores Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday. After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” […]

  • Brian Roberts Sun Valley Conference

    Brian Roberts: No Pressure on Comcast, NBCUniversal to Pursue M&A

    Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday. After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” […]

  • EU flagsEU flags outside the European

    European Parliament Passes Copyright Directive Giving Artists Greater Share of Revenue

    Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday. After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” […]

  • Eric Khoo Launches Scream Asia Festival

    Eric Khoo to Launch Scream Asia Festival in Singapore

    Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday. After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” […]

  • Fox Searchlight Picks Up Shorts From

    Fox Searchlight Picks Up Shorts From Weighty Toronto Lineup

    Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday. After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” […]

  • The Elephant Queen Review

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Elephant Queen'

    Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday. After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad