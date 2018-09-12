Viacom Chief Bob Bakish on Paramount’s Turnaround: ‘The Mountain is Back’

Paramount Pictures is enjoying a reversal of fortune this year on the strength of box office hits such as “A Quiet Place” and the growth of its television production business, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday.

After a years-long slump, Paramount has real momentum coming out of a summer in which “A Quiet Place,” “Mission Impossible — Fallout” and “Book Club” performed well at the multiplexes. That’s a “very stark contrast” to 2016 when the studio churned through $1 billion in cash and lost $500 million, he said.

“There’s no question that the mountain is back,” Bakish said during his presentation at Goldman Sachs Communacopia investor conference in New York.

Paramount Television is also boosting the studio’s fortunes. The TV production effort restarted in 2013 is now delivering about $400 million in annual revenue. He cited successful series such as Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” TNT’s “The Alienist” and Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

“Paramount is not only back in the television business — it’s a hitmaker,” Bakish enthused.

