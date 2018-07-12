Blumhouse Taps Annapurna’s Josh Small as CFO (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse has tapped Josh Small as its chief financial officer, Variety has learned. He leaves Annapurna, the indie studio behind “Detroit” and “The Master,” where he served in the same role.

Annapurna will promote James Pong to replace the departing Small as CFO. At Annapurna, he has led business development. Pong joined Annapurna from Sony and began his career in investment banking and strategic consulting.

Small joined Annapurna in 2015 after a stint at running business operations for Topline Game Labs. He previously worked at Canon Media Partners, JP Morgan, and Universal Pictures. He will replace Roland Wieshofer at Blumhouse, where he will be tasked with helping the company continue to expand into television.

Blumhouse is best known as the producer of box office successes such as “Get Out,” “The Purge,” and “Insidious.” But it has been rapidly building up its television division, and is producing several prestige shows such as HBO’s summer hit “Sharp Objects” and a Showtime adaptation of “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” which will star Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

In a note to staff, Blumhouse President Charles Layton wrote that Wieshofer wants to leave the company to focus on helping start-ups. He will work with Small during the transition.

Here’s the full text of Layton’s note to staff:

Dear All:

I wanted to share the news that Roland Wieshofer will be leaving the Company over the next month or so. Roland came to me several months ago and told me he wanted to go back to the world where his real passion lies, which is start-ups. I understood and supported his decision. We’ve been working together since to identify his successor.

As the first CFO of Blumhouse, he played an instrumental role in our growth from a glimmer in the eye of Blum to a growing force in both film and television. He also was a key player in launching Operam, an investment of which both he and I are very proud.

He has been a trusted colleague and confidante for more than four years and Jason and I are sincerely grateful for all his contributions to Blumhouse.

At the same time, I am pleased to announce that Josh Small will be joining the company next month as our new CFO. Josh has spent his career advising and managing entertainment companies in all aspects of corporate finance and business strategy. For the past three years he has served as CFO of Annapurna Pictures. Previously, he spent two years as COO of fantasy sports start-up TopLine Game Labs. Earlier, he advised investors and early-stage media companies as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan. He started his career at Universal Pictures on the studio’s business development and strategic planning team.

Josh will begin spending time in the office in the next couple of weeks and he and Roland will be working together on the transition. I know you will join Jason and me in welcoming Josh to Blumhouse and wishing Roland all the best in what comes next.

Thanks,

Charles