‘Blindspotting’ Star Rafael Casal Joins ‘Bad Education’ Opposite Hugh Jackman (EXCLUSIVE)

Rafael Casal has rounded out the cast of “Bad Education,” joining Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Alex Wolff are also on board. Stephen Spinella, Annaleigh Ashford, Hari Dhillon, Jimmy Tatro (“American Vandal”), Jeremy Shamos, Kathrine Narducci, Welker White, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Peter Appel, Ray Abruzzo, and Catherine Curtin are also appearing in the movie.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” scribe Mike Makowsky penned the script. Cory Finley, who recently helmed the Sundance darling “Thoroughbreds,” will direct.

The screenplay, which insiders say is akin to the 1999 Reese Witherspoon movie “Election,” is based on true events that Makowsky experienced at his high school. Details behind who Casal will be playing are currently unknown.

“La La Land” producer Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik will produce alongside Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Oren Moverman of Sight Unseen. Makowsky is also producing the pic, which begins production in October.

Production is currently underway in New York. BLOOM is handing international sales, while Endeavor Content is handling U.S. sales.

Casal’s star has been on the rise following his acting debut in the critically acclaimed Sundance movie “Blindspotting,” which he also co-wrote with co-star Daveed Diggs. He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.