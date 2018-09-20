You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blake Shelton Joins Kelly Clarkson in STX’s ‘Uglydolls’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Blake SheltonCMA Music Festival, Nashville, USA - 08 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Rick Diamond/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Shelton will join Kelly Clarkson in STXfilms’ “Uglydolls” animated movie.

Shelton will voice act and perform original songs as the character Ox, the unofficial mayor of Uglyville. The cast also includes Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, and Gabriel Iglesias.

“Blake is one of country music’s most talented and highly regarded artists, and his signature wit and infectious charisma lend themselves perfectly to the character of Ox, who fancies himself a defacto Mayor of the Uglydolls,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms.

Shelton’s latest album, “Texoma Shore,” was his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard top country albums chart. He’s been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and received five consecutive CMA male vocalist of the year Awards.

Variety first reported in 2015 that STX had launched a family and animation division with the “UglyDoll” movie as its first project in a deal with Pretty Ugly LLC, the toy company behind the critters. The toys subvert the idea of ugly by turning the adjective into a positive, and include characters such as Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat, and Wedgehead.

In the film, Clarkson’s character Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved. STXfilms will release “UglyDolls” on May 10, 2019, as a launch vehicle for the franchise. An animated kids series is also underway with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu. Hasbro is the global master toy licensee. Atlantic Records will release the movie soundtrack.

Shelton is repped by WME and Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Entertainment.

