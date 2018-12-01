×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira On Film’s Oscar Buzz, Coming Up With ‘Funny’ Sequel Ideas

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Panther
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutters

Danai Gurira insists that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” were not thinking about Oscar buzz while they were making the Ryan Coogler-directed film.

“My mind did not quite get there,” Gurira tells Variety while promoting her World AIDS Day work with Johnson & Johnson (more on that in a second). “We did know that there definitely was a hunger for this type of story. We had it. Growing up you want to be see superheroes who look like yourself. That’s the whole point. As a kid you want to see something or someone who looks like you.

“We understood there was a responsibility upon us to tell this story and to celebrate the fact it was actually happening,” said Gurira, who kicked ass in the Marvel blockbuster as Okoye.

As for the upcoming sequel, Gurira says she has no details to share but did reveal that she and co-star Letita Wright have an idea for the second film—kinda.

“We had one funny idea, but we were just joking,” she said. “It was really funny and Ryan thought it was hilarious.”

Gurira politely declined to elaborate. “I don’t know if I can. I have to check first,” she said, laughing. “Let me investigate and get back to you.”

Related

On a more serious note, Gurira has teamed up with Johnson & Johnson on the company’s “Make HIV History” initiative to promote the eradication of HIV/AIDS.

“I was raised in southern Africa in Zimbabwe in the ‘80s and ‘90s so I really witnessed the way HIV and AIDS effected the very tapestry of life and our communities and families,” Gurira said. “It’s definitely very dire for African women and has been and often they are the ones least heard.”

One of Gurira’s first plays she wrote (she’s a celebrated playwright in addition to being an actress) was “In the Continuum,” about two women facing their HIV diagnosis.

“What’s factual is that this is something that we have not eradicated,” she said. “Even right now, we have the highest rate of infections since we’ve had had since 1993. That’s something we need to be very aware of. We must really reengage this issue. We have to focus on eradication and we haven’t gotten there.”

Gurira remains hopeful that she will see this eradication in her lifetime. “I believe we can get there,” she said. “It’s encouraging to me to see vaccine trials. It’s been done before with other epidemics throughout history.”

Gurira is encouraging people to post Johnson & Johnson #makeHIVhistory GIFs on their social media feeds for Wolds AIDS Day, Dec. 1. The GIFs can be found by typing #makeHIVhistory into the GIF search on Instagram Stories.

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • Ava DuVernay on Criminal Justice Reform

    Criminal Justice in America: ‘For Storytellers, It’s Fertile Ground’

    Danai Gurira insists that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” were not thinking about Oscar buzz while they were making the Ryan Coogler-directed film. “My mind did not quite get there,” Gurira tells Variety while promoting her World AIDS Day work with Johnson & Johnson (more on that in a second). “We did know […]

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet' to Keep Box Office Crown for Second Weekend

    Danai Gurira insists that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” were not thinking about Oscar buzz while they were making the Ryan Coogler-directed film. “My mind did not quite get there,” Gurira tells Variety while promoting her World AIDS Day work with Johnson & Johnson (more on that in a second). “We did know […]

  • Lindsey Weber Steps Down as Bad

    Lindsey Weber Steps Down as Bad Robot's Head of Film for Amazon Gig

    Danai Gurira insists that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” were not thinking about Oscar buzz while they were making the Ryan Coogler-directed film. “My mind did not quite get there,” Gurira tells Variety while promoting her World AIDS Day work with Johnson & Johnson (more on that in a second). “We did know […]

  • Deng Chao Crash Diet on View

    Deng Chao Crash Diet on View as 'Shadow' is Picked to Close Macao Festival

    Danai Gurira insists that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” were not thinking about Oscar buzz while they were making the Ryan Coogler-directed film. “My mind did not quite get there,” Gurira tells Variety while promoting her World AIDS Day work with Johnson & Johnson (more on that in a second). “We did know […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad