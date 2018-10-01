You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Joins Action Thriller ‘Heroine’

Dave McNary

Paramount Players has signed “Black Panther” actor Winston Duke to star in its action-thriller “Heroine.”

Dan Casey will direct “Heroine” from his own script about a mother who witnesses a kidnapping by a white nationalist gang. Duke will portray her vigilante neighbor.

“Heroine” is being produced by Matt Kaplan through his Ace Entertainment production company, which has a first-look deal with Paramount Players. A spring shoot for “Heroine” is being planned.

Duke portrayed the villainous M’Baku in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Duke is also attached to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” along with Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker.

Duke is a native of Trinidad and Tobago. Prior to scoring the M’Baku role, he appeared on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Person of Interest,” “Major Crimes,” and “Modern Family.” Casey wrote the script for Lionsgate’s recent sci-fi thriller “Kin,” adapted from the short film “Bag Man.”

Duke is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. His casting was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

