‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Joins Action Thriller ‘Heroine’

Paramount Players has signed “Black Panther” actor Winston Duke to star in its action-thriller “Heroine.”

Dan Casey will direct “Heroine” from his own script about a mother who witnesses a kidnapping by a white nationalist gang. Duke will portray her vigilante neighbor.

“Heroine” is being produced by Matt Kaplan through his Ace Entertainment production company, which has a first-look deal with Paramount Players. A spring shoot for “Heroine” is being planned.

Duke portrayed the villainous M’Baku in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Duke is also attached to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” along with Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker.

Duke is a native of Trinidad and Tobago. Prior to scoring the M’Baku role, he appeared on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Person of Interest,” “Major Crimes,” and “Modern Family.” Casey wrote the script for Lionsgate’s recent sci-fi thriller “Kin,” adapted from the short film “Bag Man.”

Duke is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. His casting was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.