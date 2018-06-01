‘Black Panther’ Wins Top Prize at Golden Trailer Awards

Black Panther
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutters

Box office powerhouse “Black Panther” has won the top prize at the 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards.

The awards were handed out Thursday night at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and drew more than 1,000 attendees.

Create Advertising won the top honor for their work on Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” trailer “Crown,” which won the best of show award. “Black Panther” also won for best action, best action TV spot, and best music TV spot.

Netflix, Fox (with Fox Searchlight and FX), and Warner Bros (with HBO and New Line Cinema) each took home 13 Golden Trailer Awards each. Best trailer vendor was Trailer Park, which received nine trophies, followed by Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones with seven each.

“Stranger Things: Season 2” and “Westworld Season 2” won the most awards for television with each series winning three prizes. “Call of Duty: WWII” topped the videogame categories with three awards.

The Golden Trailer Awards gives out trophies in 108 different categories. Thursday’s ceremonies saw 17 of the top honors handed out live.

Michelle Buteau served as host and master of ceremonies. Presenters included Kate Flannery, Lea DeLaria, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Sullivan, Missi Pyle and Paul Dergarabedian of comScore.

The winners, presented at the show:

Best of Show
Black Panther  “Crown”
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios
Create

Best Action
Black Panther “Crown”
Walt Disney Studios
Create

Best Animation / Family
Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight
Giaronomo Productions

Best Comedy
Lady Bird
A24 Films
Giaronomo Productions

Best Documentary
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
Focus Features
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama
The Shape of Water “Escape”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald “Expelliarmus”
Warner Bros.
Jax

Best Horror
A Quiet Place “Hunt”
Paramount
AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer
I, Tonya “Haters”
Neon
Zealot

Best Music
Baby Driver “Tekillyah”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Trailer Park

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
The Incredibles 2 “Illegal”
Disney
Trailer Park

Best Teaser
Deadpool 2 “Cable Red”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN

Best Thriller
Unsane “Believe”
Bleecker Street
Buddha Jones

Best Video Game Trailer
Call of Duty: WWII “Reveal Trailer”
Activision
gnet

Golden Fleece
The Meg “Carnage”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park

Most Original Trailer
Deadpool 2 “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN/Big Picture

Other Awards:

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under a million US)
The Endless “Cult”
Well Go USA Entertainment
Sequence Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics
Baby Driver “Tekillyah”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Trailer Park

Best Original Score
Good Time “Feelin it”
A24
GrandSon

Best Romance
Call Me By Your Name “Theatrical Trailer”
Sony Pictures Classics
The Grossmyth Company

Best Sound Editing
Mother! “Puzzle”
Paramount Pictures
Buddha Jones

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
Mudbound
Netflix
Mark Woollen & Associates

Trashiest Trailer
The Little Hours “Red Band Trailer”
Gunpowder & Sky
Jump Cut Creative

Best Foreign Action Trailer
The Outsider “Never Go Back”
Netflix
Jax

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer
Bilal “Unite”
Vertical
Zealot

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
The Square
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
Devil’s Freedom “Junky Skull”
ANIMAL DE LUZ
ART KIngdom

Best Foreign Drama Trailer
A Fantastic Woman
Curzon Artificial Eye
Intermission Film

Best Foreign Horror Trailer
The Secret Of Marrowbone
eOne
SILK FACTORY

Best Foreign Independent Trailer
BPM
The Orchard
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Music Trailer
Youth “Youth”
ZHEJIANG DONGYANG MAYLA MEDIA CO. LTD.
Nurostar

Best Foreign Romance Trailer
Breathe
Bleecker Street
Zealot UK

Best Foreign Teaser
Yardie
Studiocanal
Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
Double Lover “Lust”
Cohen Media Group
AV Squad

Most Original Foreign Trailer
The Square
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Black Panther “Entourage” :60
Walt Disney Pictures
AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Wonder “You Are A Wonder”
Lionsgate
Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Ocean’s 8 “7 People Cutdown”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
I Am Not Your Negro PBS Independent Lens
ITVS
ITVS

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri “Pointy”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Motive

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Ready Player One “Fantasy”
Warner Bros.
Buddha Jones

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Square “Museum”
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Spy Who Dumped Me “TSR Bond”
Lionsgate
Seismic Productions

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Quiet Place “Survive”
Paramount Pictures
Project X/AV

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Lady Bird “Playgirl”
A24
GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Black Panther “Women of Wakanda”
Walt Disney Studios / Marvel
Tiny Hero

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Phantom Thread “Taste”
Focus Features
Buddha Jones

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Phantom Thread “Dream”
Focus Features
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Atomic Blonde “Begin”
Universal
Wild Card

Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Solo: A Star Wars Story “So Low Super Bowl”
Disney
Disney In-house

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Dunkirk “TV60 – Never Surrender”
Warner Bros.
Ignition

Best Video Game TV Spot
Call of Duty: WWII “Story Trailer”
Activision
gnet

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Atomic Blonde “Modern Woman”
Universal
Wild Card

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter “Reviewing Evil with Chris Hardwick”
Screen Gems
Viacom Velocity

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
I, Tonya “Mirror”
Neon
Zealot

Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Narcos: S3 “Cocaine, Inc.”
Netflix
TRANSIT

Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Bojack Horseman S4 “Missing”
Netflix
Aspect

Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
GLOW “Become”
Netflix
Buddha Jones

Best Documentary/Reality (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
National Geographic “One Strange Rock”
Agency: 2C Creative
2C Creative

Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Westworld Season 2 “Locked Inside”
HBO
Jax

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Stranger Things Season 2 “Darkness”
Netflix
Trailer Park

Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Dark “Machine”
Netflix
Buddha Jones

Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Lady Dynamite “Fancy Guest”
Netflix
GrandSon

Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Rellik “What You Deserve”
Cinemax
Buddha Jones

Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Stranger Things Season 2 “Darkness”
Netflix
Trailer Park

Best Original Score (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Westworld Season 2 “Locked Inside”
HBO
Jax

Best Promo for a OTO or Special
Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre “Deadliest”
A&E
The Shop

Best Promo for a TV Network
HBO “Game of Thrones” Image
HBO
Trailer Park

Best Sound Editing (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Stranger Things Season 2 “Darkness”
Netflix
Trailer Park

Best Voice Over (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Comrade Detective “Comrades”
Amazon Studios
TRANSIT

Most Original (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
American Vandal “Conspiracy”
Netflix
Zealot

Best Action Poster
Wonder Woman “One Sheet”
Warner Bros.
BOND

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
Peter Rabbit “One Sheet”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
WORKS ADV

Best Billboard
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle “Billboard”
Sony
BOND

Best Comedy Poster
Super Troopers 2 “Payoff Poster 2”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Midnight Oil

Best Documentary Poster
Studio 54
AE Films
Concept Arts

Best Drama Poster
Realive
Syfy Films
The Refinery

Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster
The Shape of Water “Embrace Poster”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative

Best Foreign Poster
Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer “Silence Speaks Volumes”
The Dream Factory
The Dream Factory

Best Horror Poster
Winchester
CBS Films
Cold Open

Best Independent Poster
Okja “One Sheet”
Netflix
BOND

Best International Poster
Wonder Woman “Walking”
Warner Bros.
WORKS ADV

Best Motion Poster
Isle Of Dogs “Sneezing Motion Poster”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
BLT Communications, LLC

Best Summer Blockbuster Poster
Skyscraper “One Sheet”
Universal Pictures
Concept Arts

Best Teaser Poster
Ocean’s 8 “Teaser”
Warner Bros.
WORKS ADV

Best Thriller Poster
Flatliners “One Sheet”
Sony
Concept Arts

Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)
Love, Simon “Love Letter Wildposts”
20th Century Fox
WORKS ADV

Best Video Game Poster
Civilization VI
2K Games, Inc.
Ignition

Most Original Poster
The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick “Reflections”
PBS
PBS

Best Drama / Action TV Series Poster
Ozark
Netflix
The Refinery

Best Comedy Poster for a TV Show / TV Series
Baskets S3  “One Sheet”
FX Networks
Ignition

Best Documentary / Reality Poster for a TV Show or TV Series
Adam Ruins Everything “Adam Ruins the Rest Room”
truTV
TruTV

Best Horror / Thriller TV Series Poster
American Horror Story: Cult “One Sheet”
FX
BOND

Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand
A Quiet Theater “A Quiet Theater”
Paramount Pictures
M3 Creative

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Coco “Choose Your Own Adventure”
Walt Disney Motion Pictures
The M Factor

Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series / Streaming Series)
The Long Road Home “Digital Campaign”
National Geographic
InSync PLUS

Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game
Call Of Duty: WW2 “Brotherhood”
Activision
Aspect

Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand / Product
Oculus “Step into Rift” Brand A瑮敨୭13ⵅ
Oculus
space.camp

Best Viral Campaign
The Disaster Artist “The Tommy Award”
A24
GrandSon

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Super Troopers 2 “Cologne Commercial”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Fox Searchlight Marketing

Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series
Westworld S2 “Digital “Out There”
HBO
Aspect

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a Feature Film
Game Night “Opening Title Sequence”
New Line Cinema
Aspect

Best Radio / Audio Spot
The Hitman’s Bodyguard “Sam vs Ryan Radio Review”
Lionsgate
Seismic Productions

Best Trailer for Book or Novel
The Butchering Art Book Trailer
Light Arcade
Light Arcade

Best Film Festival Trailer
BFI Bergman Season
BFI
The Picture Production Company

Best Film Festival Poster
Battle of the Sexes “Telluride Poster”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Fox Searchlight Marketing

