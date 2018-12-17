×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Black List 2018 Includes Scripts About Snapchat Founder, Matt Drudge and Williams Sisters’ Dad

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elissa Karasik’s Snapchat drama “Frat Boy Genius” and scripts about Matt Drudge and the father of the Williams sisters are at the top of the  2018 version of the Black List.

The list is an annual ranking of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. “Frat Boy Genius” centers on a disgruntled employee of Snapchat, who chronicles the rise of her former Stanford classmate — “preeminent douchebag” and current boss Evan Spiegel.

The list, unveiled on Monday, was compiled by Franklin Leonard’s Black List organization from the suggestions of more than 300 film executives, each of whom contributed the names of up to 10 favorite scripts that were written in, or are somehow uniquely associated with, 2018, and will not have begun principal photography during this calendar year. Scripts had to receive at least seven mentions to be included on the Black List.

Karasik is a Mexican-Jewish writer and native Angeleno with a BA in English from Stanford University. At Stanford, she was head writer of the school’s annual musical comedy, “Gaieties.” She has worked on Fox dramas as the showrunner’s assistant to Hart Hanson on “Backstrom” and Jonathan Collier on “Bones.”

Related

Nearly a third of this year’s Black List scripts were written by females and more than 40% were female-driven. More than half of the scripts are represented by females.

Black List 2007-2018

Zach Baylin’s “King Richard,” based on the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, was second with 35 votes. That project has been set up at Star Thrower Entertainment.

Christy Hal’s thriller “Get Home Safe” was third on the list with 34 votes. The story centers on a young woman who must get home by herself on Halloween with a dead cell phone.
Cody Brotter’s “Drudge” tied for fourth with 30 votes. It follows political commentator Matt Drudge, who broke the Monica Lewinsky scandal and nearly took down a presidency, all from a desktop computer in his one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood. Ben Sinclair is set as the producer

Revenge thriller “Ruin” led the 2017 Black List. That project is set up at Marc Butan’s MadRiver Pictures. In 2016, Liz Hannah’s “The Post” was runner-up on the list. The movie from Steven Spielberg went on to star Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

Here’s the 2018 Black List, broken down by category: 

Based on a True Story • 73 SECONDS by Shawn Dwyer • ANALYTICA by Scott Conroy • CONVICTION by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright • THE DEFENDER by Nicholas Mariani • DRUDGE by Cody Brotter • ESCHER by Jason Kessler • THE FASTEST GAME by Katie Werner, Zach Werner • FRAT BOY GENIUS by Elissa Karasik • GUNFIGHT by Jake Disch • HAPPY LITTLE TREES by Shawn Dwyer • ISLEWORTH by Charlie Efron • JUST THE FACTS by Kenny Kyle • KING RICHARD by Zach Baylin • THE KINGS OF COOL by Jon Dorsey • MAMBA by Mike Schneider • ME & TAMMY FAYE AT THE BETTY FORD CLINIC by Pamela Garcia Rooney • QUEEN by Harry Tarre • QUEENS OF THE STONED AGE by Elyse Hollander • RIDE by Krystin ver Linden • RUB & TUG by Gary Spinelli • SADDAM & ME by Larry Cohen • SHARON by Ryan Jaffe • TILLMAN by Sean Thomas • TO THE EXTREME by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van • THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA V. BILL GATES by Justin Kremer • UNTITLED COAST GUARD by Alex Sohn • WENDI by Amy Wang

Technology, Its Creators, Its Uses, Its Consequences • 73 SECONDS by Shawn Dwyer • AMA (ASK ME ANYTHING) by John Wikstrom • ANALYTICA by Scott Conroy • BLUR by Jacob Colman • DRUDGE by Cody Brotter • FRAT BOY GENIUS by Elissa Karasik • GET HOME SAFE by Christy Hall • IN RETROSPECT by Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward • INHUMAN NATURE by Matt Fisch • JUST THE FACTS by Kenny Kyle • NAKED IS THE BEST DISGUISE by Graham Moore • NOBODY NOTHING NOWHERE by Alex Fischer & Rachel Wolther • THE SECOND LIFE OF BEN HASKINS by Matt Kic, Mike Sorce • THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA V. BILL GATES by Justin Kremer

WOMEN BY WOMEN • (PLEASE) MATERNITY LEAVE by Ari Berkowitz, Ava Tramer • COVERS by Flora Greeson • DEAD DADS CLUB by Amanda Idoko • GET HOME SAFE by Christy Hall • ME & TAMMY FAYE AT THE BETTY FORD CLINIC by Pamela Garcia Rooney • MEET CUTE by Noga Pnueli • POPULAR by Hannah Hafey, Kaitlin Smith • PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN by Emerald Fennell • QUEENS OF THE STONED AGE by Elyse Hollander • THE HALF OF IT by Alice Wu • UNTITLED SYRIA PROJECT by Stephanie Carrie • WENDI by Amy Wang

WAR, WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR? • ESCHER by Jason Kessler • INFIDELS by Mark Bianculli • SADDAM & ME by Larry Cohen • THE LIBERATORS by Madison Turner • THE SEVENTH by Julian Silver, Reiss Clauson-Wolf • TILLMAN by Sean Thomas • UNTITLED SYRIA PROJECT by Stephanie Carrie

POLITICS IN AMERICA • ANALYTICA by Scott Conroy • THE BISCUIT by Jack Waz • CONVICTION by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright • DRUDGE by Cody Brotter • GRACE by Will Lowell • GUNFIGHT by Jake Disch • THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA V. BILL GATES by Justin Kremer • TILLMAN by Sean Thomas

RACE IN AMERICA • CI-34 by Sascha Penn • CONVICTION by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright • THE DEFENDER by Nicholas Mariani • THE KINGS OF COOL by Jon Dorsey • THE LIBERATORS by Madison Turner • ONE NIGHT IN MISSISSIPPI by Michele Atkins • QUEEN & SLIM by Lena Waithe • SPARK by Meredith Dawson

RELATIONSHIPS UNDER DURESS • GRACE by Will Lowell • HAPPY ANNIVERSARY by Holly Brix • ISLEWORTH by Charlie Efron • LITTLE FISH by Mattson Tomlin • OUR CONDOLENCES by Greg Kalleres • THE 29TH ACCIDENT by Alanna Brown • WELCOME TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD by Ross Lazar, Sebastian Shepard

SPORTSBALL AND SPORTSBALL ADJACENT • BAG MAN by Alex Convery • BOLSA NEGRA by Charlie Wachtel, Dave Rabinowitz • THE FASTEST GAME by Katie Werner, Zach Werner • ISLEWORTH by Charlie Efron • KING RICHARD by Zach Baylin • MAMBA by Mike Schneider • TILLMAN by Sean Thomas

INCLUSIVE COMING OF AGE STORIES • DEAD DADS CLUB by Amanda Idoko • JUST A GIRL by Bill Kennedy • POPULAR by Hannah Hafey, Kaitlin Smith • QUEEN by Harry Tarre • THE HALF OF IT by Alice Wu • YOUNG. WILD. FREE. by Tony Rettenmaier & Juel Taylor • YOUR BOY by Matt Whitaker

70S & 80S NOSTALGIA • 73 SECONDS by Shawn Dwyer • AT RISK by Jenny Halper • HAPPY LITTLE TREES by Shawn Dwyer • RIDE by Krystin ver Linden • RUB & TUG by Gary Spinelli • THE FASTEST GAME by Katie Werner, Zach Werner

MEMORY AND MEMORY TAMPERING • GRACE by Will Lowell • IN RETROSPECT by Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward • THE INTERVENTIONIST by Colin Bannon • LITTLE FISH by Mattson Tomlin • NAKED IS THE BEST DISGUISE by Graham Moore • THE SECOND LIFE OF BEN HASKINS by Matt Kic, Mike Sorce

LGBTQIA+ STORIES • THE HALF OF IT by Alice Wu • ME & TAMMY FAYE AT THE BETTY FORD CLINIC by Pamela Garcia Rooney • QUEEN by Harry Tarre • RUB & TUG by Gary Spinelli • YOUR BOY by Matt Whitaker

90S NOSTALGIA • BOLSA NEGRA by Charlie Wachtel, Dave Rabinowitz • DRUDGE by Cody Brotter • THE BISCUIT by Jack Waz • THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA V. BILL GATES by Justin Kremer • TO THE EXTREME by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van

TIME & SPACE TRAVEL • 73 SECONDS by Shawn Dwyer • HARRY’S ALL NIGHT HAMBURGERS by Steve Desmond & Michael Anthony Sherman • MEET CUTE by Noga Pnueli • RIDE by Krystin ver Linden • THE WORST GUY OF ALL TIME (AND THE GIRL WHO CAME TO KILL HIM) by Michael Waldron

MUSIC & MUSICIANS • AMA (ASK ME ANYTHING) by John Wikstrom • COVERS by Flora Greeson • TO THE EXTREME by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van • SHARON by Ryan Jaffe

MONSTERS • THE BEAST by Aaron Sala • DARK by Nelson Greaves • JUST A GIRL by Bill Kennedy

DIGITAL JOURNALISM • AMA (ASK ME ANYTHING) by John Wikstrom • DRUDGE by Cody Brotter • JUST THE FACTS by Kenny Kyle

LA STORIES • COVERS by Flora Greeson • DRUDGE by Cody Brotter • TO THE EXTREME by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van

 

Here is the ranking of the 2018 Black List:

“Frat Boy Genius” by Elissa Karasik (36 Votes)

A disgruntled employee of Snapchat tells the rise of her former Stanford classmate, preeminent douchebag and current boss Evan Spiegel

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Film

  • Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss

    Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss Scene With Fiance

    The melody from “Everything I Need,” the song Skylar Grey penned for “Aquaman” is used in the scene — spoiler alert — in which the titular hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) kiss while an epic battle rages on around them. Grey and her fiance Elliott Taylor reenacted the kiss in a somewhat similar [...]

  • The Man Who Killed Don-Quixote

    Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Bought for North America

    Screen Media has bought North American rights to Terry Gilliam’s troubled “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” starring Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, and Jordi Molla. The film had its world premiere as the closing night film at Cannes 2018. Directed and written by Terry Gilliam, the film is co-written by Tony [...]

  • Christian Bale (left) as Dick Cheney

    'Vice' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Reviews are in for Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic, and it’s not all awards-season buzz. Despite garnering six nominations for this year’s Golden Globes, McKay’s kitschy approach to the politically charged film has polarized reviewers, prompting a mix of scathing critiques and celebratory praise for the director’s distinct film style. What critics can agree on, however, [...]

  • Lena Waithe Brian Tyree Henry

    Lena Waithe, Brian Tyree Henry to Present $125k in Annual Film Independent Grants

    Writer-creator Lena Waithe and actor Brian Tyree Henry will present a quarter of a million dollars in filmmaker grants come January as hosts of the annual Independent Spirit Awards nominee brunch. Waithe, this year’s Spirit Awards honorary chair, and Henry will dole out the prizes in four categories, including a $50,000 unrestricted grant for a [...]

  • Piero Tosi Luchino Visconti

    How Costume Designer Piero Tosi Dressed Up Cinema

    One of international cinema’s undisputed greats in costume design, Piero Tosi’s work first faced the awards season spotlight 64 years ago with only his third film, Luchino Visconti’s masterwork “Senso,” which competed for the Golden Lion in Venice in 1954. Nominated for five Oscars for costume design and recipient of an honorary Oscar in 2013, [...]

  • RYAN GOSLING as Neil Armstrong in

    Big Breakthroughs Seen in Below-the-Line Categories

    Is 2018 an anomaly, or is it a harbinger of things to come? The awards derbies of recent years have seen a predominance of indie films at the expense of big studio features — resulting in a slate of Oscar contenders devoid not only of genuine blockbusters but also of more modest mid-budget crowd-pleasers. This [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad