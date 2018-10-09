You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Billions’ Actor Hari Dhillon Joins Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’

Hari Dhillon has joined the ensemble of the pic “Bad Education” starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Alex Wolff are also on board. Stephen Spinella, Annaleigh Ashford, Jimmy Tatro (“American Vandal”), Jeremy Shamos, Kathrine Narducci, Welker White, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Peter Appel, Ray Abruzzo, and Catherine Curtin are also appearing in the movie.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” scribe Mike Makowsky penned the script. Cory Finley, who recently helmed the Sundance darling “Thoroughbreds,” will direct.

The screenplay, which insiders say is akin to the 1999 Reese Witherspoon movie “Election,” is based on true events that Makowsky experienced at his high school.

“La La Land” producer Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik will produce alongside Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Oren Moverman of Sight Unseen. Makowsky is also producing the pic, which begins production in October.

Production is currently underway in New York. BLOOM is handing international sales, while Endeavor Content is handling U.S. sales.

Dhillon continues to recur on Showtime’s “Billions”, and starred in the Broadway production of Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Disgraced.” He has also recurred in “This is Us,” “Law & Order” and “Madam Secretary” and is repped by Roxane Vacca Management and Inspire Entertainment.

