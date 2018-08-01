Bille August to Head Jury of Revamped Cairo Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director Bille August attends the Maltin Modern Master award tribute at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival held at the Arlington Theatre, in Santa Barbara, Calif2016 International Film Festival - Maltin Modern Master Award, Santa Barbara, USA
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy.

August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and a Golden Globe – and for “The House of the Spirits,” “Smilla’s Sense Of Snow,” and “Les Miserables.” He is currently in pre-production on Gianni Versace biopic “The Emperor of Dreams.”

August will be returning to Cairo after attending the fest with “Les Miserables” in 1998.

Hefzy, who was appointed president of the Cairo festival in March, praised August in a statement as “one of the eminent names in world cinema,” adding that he was honored to have the director serve as jury president in what he called a “historic 40th edition” of the event. 

Hefzy, whose Film Clinic shingle has produced a steady output of well-received, often edgy Egyptian titles such as Mohamed Diab’s thriller “Clash” and recent Cannes standout “Yomeddine,” is the youngest president in the Cairo fest’s history and the first chosen from within the country’s film industry ranks.

Related

Since taking the reins he has reinstated the fest’s Cairo Film Connection co-production platform, which had been scrapped, and is also making efforts to raise the event’s international profile by sending the message “that we care about cinema from all over the world,” he told Variety in a recent interview.

The Cairo fest, the oldest in the Arab and African worlds, has suffered in recent years in part because of the country’s post-revolution turbulence, which frightened some foreign guests from attending, said Hefzy, who added that security fears have subsided and tourism is picking up.

Artistic director Youssef Cherif Rizkallah said the festival would be announcing several other internationally known film personalities as jury members for the fest’s upcoming edition, which will run Nov. 20-29.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • The Sentence Review

    Film Review: 'The Sentence'

    Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy. August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and […]

  • Director Bille August attends the Maltin

    Bille August to Head Jury of Revamped Cairo Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy. August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and […]

  • 'Mega Time Squad' Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Mega Time Squad'

    Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy. August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and […]

  • 'Asura' is China's most expensive flop

    'Asura': Fate of China's Biggest Flop Remains a Mystery

    Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy. August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and […]

  • Locarno: 10 Industry Takes on the

    Locarno: 10 Industry Takes on This Year’s Edition

    Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy. August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and […]

  • Cinema Do Brasil, Apex-Brasil Dish Distribution

    Cinema do Brasil, Apex-Brasil Dish Distribution Dollars

    Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy. August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and […]

  • Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth Starring in

    Film News Roundup: Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth to Star in Horror-Thriller 'Death of Me'

    Oscar-winning Danish director Bille August will preside over the jury of the Cairo Film Festival, which is being revamped by Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy. August, who has accomplished the rare feat of winning two Cannes Palme d’Or awards, is best known for “Pelle the Conqueror” – which scored the foreign-language Oscar, the Palme d’Or and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad