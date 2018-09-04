British Independent Film Awards Launches ‘Unconscious Bias’ Training Program

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Florence Pugh accepts BIFA
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards.

The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may affect their voting decisions. It will address assumptions made about female directors and stories focused on women, and whether greater weight is accorded to senior industry figures.

The training, which is backed by the British Film Institute, will also cover the ways that comedy writing is considered less favorably than drama, how critical and commercial success affect voting, and whether people give greater weight to stories that reflect their own experiences.

BIFA said the program will help voters reflect on their subliminal assumptions. By end-2018, 400 filmmakers, actors, industry executives, and critics will have received the training. The program will sit alongside BIFA initiatives to encourage a wider voting pool and to ensure its eligibility criteria provide opportunities for filmmakers and professionals from a variety of backgrounds.

“God’s Own Country,” “Lady Macbeth” (Florence Pugh, pictured), and “The Death of Stalin” were among the winners at last years BIFAs. This year’s event takes place on December 2, in London.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Film

  • Toronto Film Festival Preview 2018

    Why Buyers Will Be More Cautious Than Ever at Toronto Film Festival

    With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards. The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may […]

  • Hot Springs Festival Reveals Opening, Closing,

    'Hillbilly,' 'Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders' Set for Hot Springs Festival

    With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards. The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may […]

  • Byron Allen CinemaCon

    Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Secures $500 Million Credit Facility

    With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards. The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may […]

  • Florence Pugh accepts BIFA

    British Independent Film Awards Launches ‘Unconscious Bias’ Training Program

    With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards. The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may […]

  • AAFCA: 15 Years of Progress

    AAFCA: 15 Years of Progress

    With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards. The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may […]

  • Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in

    'The Favourite' Trailer: Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Battle for the Queen

    With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards. The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may […]

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Knows What's Wrong With Hollywood... and How to Fix It

    With awards nominee lists under increasing scrutiny, the British Independent Film Awards is launching a first-of-its-kind “unconscious bias” training program. All BIFA voting members, including juries, committees and the board, will complete the training ahead of this year’s awards. The program is designed to educate hundreds of industry professionals to recognize how unconscious bias may […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad