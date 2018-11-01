Bette Midler in Talks to Play Politician Bella Abzug in Gloria Steinem Biopic

Bette Midler is in negotiations to portray Bella Abzug opposite Julianne Moore in the Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias: A Life on the Road.”

Alicia Vikander is in talks to play Steinem in her 20s and 30s. Julie Taymor is directing the movie for June Pictures, and Sarah Ruhl is adapting Steinem’s memoir for the screen.

June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks are producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Steinem and Amy Richards will be executive producers.

Steinem became a leading spokeswoman for the feminist movement in the 1960s and ’70s. She and Abzug, Shirley Chisholm, and Betty Friedan founded the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Abzug was a New York-based attorney with the nickname “Battling Bella.” She was an early participant in the antiwar group Women Strike for Peace and went on to become a U.S. representative for three terms between 1971 and 1977 after campaigning on the slogan, “This woman’s place is in the House — the House of Representatives.”

Midler has won two Grammys and was nominated for two Oscars for her roles in “The Rose” and “For the Boys.”

Midler’s possible attachment was unveiled during an American Film Market buyers’ presentation by FilmNation, which is repping international sales. Principal photography is due to begin in January in Savannah, Ga.

