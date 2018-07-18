Poll: What’s the Best ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie?

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
CREDIT: David James

On July 27, Tom Cruise returns as Agent Ethan Hunt in the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie, “Fallout.”

The sixth film in the series is already getting rave reviews, scoring an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Peter Debruge went so far as to call “Fallout” “the most exciting installment” in the “Mission: Impossible” series yet in his review.

The first film came out in 1996, following Hunt as he led the fictional Impossible Missions Force team through inevitably dangerous assignments. It was, of course, a hit, grossing $457 million worldwide on an $80 million budget.

The series has gone on to gross a cumulative $2.7 billion to date, making it the 20th-highest-grossing film series of all time. The highest-grossing film in the series remains the fourth, “Ghost Protocol,” which took in $694 million worldwide, with $209 million of that coming from the U.S.

Christopher McQuarrie returned to direct “Fallout” after helming the previous “MI” movie, “Rogue Nation.” He’s the only filmmaker to direct two “Mission: Impossible” movies; previous installments were directed by Brad Bird, J.J. Abrams (who also produced “Fallout”), John Woo, and Brian De Palma.

Cruise has served as a producer on every “Mission: Impossible” movie, and it’s easily become his most reliable starring bet. Which film in the series is your favorite? Weigh in below!

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  Watch Brie Larson's Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  Writers Guild Sets 2019 Awards Show Date

    Writers Guild Sets 2019 Awards Show Date

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    Poll: What's the Best 'Mission: Impossible' Movie?

  • THE PREDATOR Fox

    Director Shane Black Took a 'Butch-and-Sundance Approach' to 'The Predator'

  Comic-Con 2018's Can't-Miss Panels

    Comic-Con 2018's Can't-Miss Panels

  A 25-Foot Jeff Goldblum Statue Appears in London

    A 25-Foot Jeff Goldblum Statue Appears in London

  Denzel Washington Reveals Why 'Equalizer 2' Was His First Sequel

    Denzel Washington Reveals Why 'Equalizer 2' Was His First Sequel

  • Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Set as New

    Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Set as New York Film Festival's Centerpiece

