Poll: What’s the Best ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie?

On July 27, Tom Cruise returns as Agent Ethan Hunt in the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie, “Fallout.”

The sixth film in the series is already getting rave reviews, scoring an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Peter Debruge went so far as to call “Fallout” “the most exciting installment” in the “Mission: Impossible” series yet in his review.

The first film came out in 1996, following Hunt as he led the fictional Impossible Missions Force team through inevitably dangerous assignments. It was, of course, a hit, grossing $457 million worldwide on an $80 million budget.

The series has gone on to gross a cumulative $2.7 billion to date, making it the 20th-highest-grossing film series of all time. The highest-grossing film in the series remains the fourth, “Ghost Protocol,” which took in $694 million worldwide, with $209 million of that coming from the U.S.

Christopher McQuarrie returned to direct “Fallout” after helming the previous “MI” movie, “Rogue Nation.” He’s the only filmmaker to direct two “Mission: Impossible” movies; previous installments were directed by Brad Bird, J.J. Abrams (who also produced “Fallout”), John Woo, and Brian De Palma.

Cruise has served as a producer on every “Mission: Impossible” movie, and it’s easily become his most reliable starring bet. Which film in the series is your favorite? Weigh in below!