The 8 Best Gifts for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans

It’s been 15 years since the last “Lord of the Rings” film was released, and four years since “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” premiered (stream, $3.99 on Amazon), yet the franchise remains a cultural touchstone. J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe of high fantasy adventure and epic battles continues to resonate with pop culture fans both young and old, while inspiring the imagination like nothing else. Whether you’re a big “LOTR” fan or have one in your life, here are eight gifts that are as memorable as the films themselves.

1. “Lord of the Rings” Holiday Sweater

CREDIT: WB

Just in time for your holiday parties, you’ll look precious in this green, “LOTR”-themed “ugly” Christmas sweater. The cozy, nostalgic design includes memorable motifs from the film, including elvish inscriptions, the Eye of Sauron, and “Filthy Hobbitses” text on the sleeves. Purchase: $54.95 from WBShop.com.

2. Funko POP! “LOTR” Characters

CREDIT: Amazon

There’s a reason why Funko POP! figurines continue to be such collectibles. The company works closely with each franchise to ensure the most accurate representation of the film’s characters, right down to the weapons they hold, and the folds in their garments. These officially-licensed toys measure just under 4″ tall (Balrog measures 6″ tall) and are great for your office desk, bookshelf or on display at home. Purchase: $7.99+ on Amazon.com.

3. Middle-Earth Limited Collector’s Edition

CREDIT: Barnes and Noble

For the first time ever, the epic Middle-earth series is brought together in one limited-edition collector’s box set. The ultra exclusive set includes 30 discs, featuring all six Middle-earth films in their full, extended editions. Each film is housed in a luxe leatherette portfolio and tucked into an included, Hobbit-style wood shelf (the shelf’s design was reportedly personally selected by Peter Jackson). The box set also includes a collectible, 100-page illustrated book filled with original film sketches and new artwork, plus frame-worthy watercolor paintings by acclaimed conceptual artists Alan Lee and John Howe. Purchase: $239.99 (regularly $399.99+) on BarnesandNoble.com.

4. “THE RING” Pastel and Oil on Paper Drawing by Kriss DXS

CREDIT: Saatchi Art

French artist, Kriss DXS says he was inspired by the melding of stained glass and contemporary art in the creation of this original piece. “As a big fan of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ I liked the idea of transcribing some of the unseen scenes of the story,” he says. This oil pastel on paper drawing showcases, “the melting of the master ring in a fire of purification.” Purchase: $1820.00 on SaatchiArt.com.

5. Pyrrha Sterling Silver Dragon Talisman Necklace

CREDIT: Amazon

This unisex chain necklace plays off the dragon theme and motif that runs throughout Tolkien’s tales. Inspired by vintage jewelry and 19th century wax seals, each piece is handcrafted in Vancouver, Canada, then cast in reclaimed sterling silver, and paired with an oxidized sterling silver cable chain. As a carbon neutral certified BCorp, Pyrrha is committed to environmental responsibility, accountability and leadership in the creation of its jewelry. Purchase: $131.95 on Amazon.com.

6. “Lord of the Rings”: The Card Game

CREDIT: Amazon

This isn’t your average LCG. The “Lord of the Rings” Card Game pits up to four players against each other to control Middle-earth, gathering heroes, artifacts and special tokens to help along the way. An “encounter deck” tosses out obstacles players must overcome, in order to complete the quest and claim victory. Purchase: $31.94 on Amazon.com.

7. Eye of Sauron Snow Globe

CREDIT: Amazon

Feeling festive? Pick up this “Lord of the Rings” snow globe, which depicts the evil eye and tower in Mordor, with the sturdy base wrapped by the One Ring. The collectible piece is great as a stocking stuffer for the holidays, or on your desk or mantle year-round. Purchase: $34.99 on Amazon.com.

8. The One Ring in Gold-Plated Tungsten

CREDIT: Barnes and Noble

This is the ultimate gift for “Lord of The Rings” fans. Hand-crafted from 18kt gold and a weighty tungsten carbide, the ring is designed by Jens Hansen, the namesake jewelry maker behind Gold & Silversmith of Nelson in New Zealand (Middle-earth). The ring is crafted to the exact shape, thickness and proportions of the original movie prop, and comes in a wooden presentation box for easy gifting. Purchase: $99.95 on BarnesandNoble.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.