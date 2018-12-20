×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The 8 Best Gifts for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
lord of the rings the one ring replica gift
CREDIT: Barnes and Noble

It’s been 15 years since the last “Lord of the Rings” film was released, and four years since “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” premiered (stream, $3.99 on Amazon), yet the franchise remains a cultural touchstone. J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe of high fantasy adventure and epic battles continues to resonate with pop culture fans both young and old, while inspiring the imagination like nothing else. Whether you’re a big “LOTR” fan or have one in your life, here are eight gifts that are as memorable as the films themselves.

1. “Lord of the Rings” Holiday Sweater

lord of the rings sweater ugly christmas party
CREDIT: WB

Just in time for your holiday parties, you’ll look precious in this green, “LOTR”-themed “ugly” Christmas sweater. The cozy, nostalgic design includes memorable motifs from the film, including elvish inscriptions, the Eye of Sauron, and “Filthy Hobbitses” text on the sleeves. Purchase: $54.95 from WBShop.com.

2. Funko POP! “LOTR” Characters

lord of the rings funko pop figures
CREDIT: Amazon

There’s a reason why Funko POP! figurines continue to be such collectibles. The company works closely with each franchise to ensure the most accurate representation of the film’s characters, right down to the weapons they hold, and the folds in their garments. These officially-licensed toys measure just under 4″ tall (Balrog measures 6″ tall) and are great for your office desk, bookshelf or on display at home. Purchase: $7.99+ on Amazon.com.

Related

3. Middle-Earth Limited Collector’s Edition

lord of the rings middle earth collection blu-ray dvd
CREDIT: Barnes and Noble

For the first time ever, the epic Middle-earth series is brought together in one limited-edition collector’s box set. The ultra exclusive set includes 30 discs, featuring all six Middle-earth films in their full, extended editions. Each film is housed in a luxe leatherette portfolio and tucked into an included, Hobbit-style wood shelf (the shelf’s design was reportedly personally selected by Peter Jackson). The box set also includes a collectible, 100-page illustrated book filled with original film sketches and new artwork, plus frame-worthy watercolor paintings by acclaimed conceptual artists Alan Lee and John Howe. Purchase: $239.99 (regularly $399.99+) on BarnesandNoble.com.

4. “THE RING” Pastel and Oil on Paper Drawing by Kriss DXS

lord of the rings illustration art painting
CREDIT: Saatchi Art

French artist, Kriss DXS says he was inspired by the melding of stained glass and contemporary art in the creation of this original piece. “As a big fan of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ I liked the idea of transcribing some of the unseen scenes of the story,” he says. This oil pastel on paper drawing showcases, “the melting of the master ring in a fire of purification.” Purchase: $1820.00 on SaatchiArt.com.

5. Pyrrha Sterling Silver Dragon Talisman Necklace

pyrrha-dragon-necklace
CREDIT: Amazon

This unisex chain necklace plays off the dragon theme and motif that runs throughout Tolkien’s tales. Inspired by vintage jewelry and 19th century wax seals, each piece is handcrafted in Vancouver, Canada, then cast in reclaimed sterling silver, and paired with an oxidized sterling silver cable chain. As a carbon neutral certified BCorp, Pyrrha is committed to environmental responsibility, accountability and leadership in the creation of its jewelry. Purchase: $131.95 on Amazon.com.

6. “Lord of the Rings”: The Card Game

lord of the rings card game
CREDIT: Amazon

This isn’t your average LCG. The “Lord of the Rings” Card Game pits up to four players against each other to control Middle-earth, gathering heroes, artifacts and special tokens to help along the way. An “encounter deck” tosses out obstacles players must overcome, in order to complete the quest and claim victory. Purchase: $31.94 on Amazon.com.

7. Eye of Sauron Snow Globe

lord of the rings snow globe
CREDIT: Amazon

Feeling festive? Pick up this “Lord of the Rings” snow globe, which depicts the evil eye and tower in Mordor, with the sturdy base wrapped by the One Ring. The collectible piece is great as a stocking stuffer for the holidays, or on your desk or mantle year-round. Purchase: $34.99 on Amazon.com.

8. The One Ring in Gold-Plated Tungsten

lord of the rings the one ring
CREDIT: Barnes and Noble

This is the ultimate gift for “Lord of The Rings” fans. Hand-crafted from 18kt gold and a weighty tungsten carbide, the ring is designed by Jens Hansen, the namesake jewelry maker behind Gold & Silversmith of Nelson in New Zealand (Middle-earth). The ring is crafted to the exact shape, thickness and proportions of the original movie prop, and comes in a wooden presentation box for easy gifting. Purchase: $99.95 on BarnesandNoble.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • lord of the rings the one

    The 8 Best Gifts for 'Lord of the Rings' Fans

    It’s been 15 years since the last “Lord of the Rings” film was released, and four years since “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” premiered (stream, $3.99 on Amazon), yet the franchise remains a cultural touchstone. J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe of high fantasy adventure and epic battles continues to resonate with pop culture fans both [...]

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel Confirmed at Netflix

    Netflix has confirmed that it’s moving ahead with a sequel to the romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” re-teaming stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The movie is based on Jenny Han’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy. The production companies are Awesomeness Films, Ace Entertainment, and Overbrook Entertainment, while [...]

  • Marina De Tavira

    'Roma' Star Marina De Tavira Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    UTA has signed Mexican actress Marina De Tavira in all areas. Most recently, she starred in Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed movie “Roma,” playing the mother Sofia. “Roma,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was named best film by the New York Film Critics Circle, was recently nominated for a handful [...]

  • BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP

    BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP of Creative Synch

    BMG has named Jonathan Palmer senior vice president of creative synch, the company announced Wednesday. Based in Los Angeles, Palmer will lead the creative synch teams in both New York and Los Angeles, while working alongside the U.S. and international synch licensing teams. He will report directly to Patrick Joest, global EVP, marketing & licensing. [...]

  • 'Hellboy' Trailer: Watch David Harbour Battle

    First Trailer for David Harbour’s ‘Hellboy’ Brings Blood (and Laughs)

    The forces of darkness meet some light comedy and Billy Idol’s”Mony Mony” in the latest trailer for Neil Marshall’s “Hellboy” reboot. Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, “Hellboy” follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government’s secret Bureau for Paranormal [...]

  • Ben Affleck, a cast member in

    Ben Affleck, Universal to Adapt Wilderness Drama 'I Am Still Alive'

    Ben Affleck and Universal are partnering on a film adaptation of “I Am Still Alive.”  Affleck will star in the wilderness drama and is in talks to produce through his Pearl Street Films. Universal won the bidding for the movie rights to the Kate Allie Marshall novel “I Am Still Alive,” described as “Hatchet” meets [...]

  • Oakley Bull as Daisy Sheff, Maura

    Timothee Chalamet to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival Honor for 'Beautiful Boy'

    Timothee Chalamet will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s spotlight award for an actor for his role in “Beautiful Boy.” He will be honored at the festival’s film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. “Timothee [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad