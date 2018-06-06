Poll: What’s Your Favorite Heist Movie?

With “Ocean’s 8,” women are finally getting a heist movie.

The all-female reboot of the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise hits theaters this weekend, boasting a star-studded cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, and more.

Its predecessor had a similarly A-list cast. Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle, “Ocean’s Eleven” proved a box office hit and spawned two sequels. It’s just one example of the affinity audiences have for heist movies.

The ’90s saw heist classics like “Heat,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Point Break,” and “The Usual Suspects” hit theaters, with many garnering commercial success and cult followings.

Then there are the more recent favorites, like Spike Lee’s “Inside Man,” starring Denzel Washington, Jodie Foster, and Clive Owen, and of course “The Italian Job,” directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron. And for the arthouse lovers, there’s “Rififi,” the 1955 French classic that’s still considered one of the best works of French film noir.

"Ocean's 8" hopes to capitalize on that love of heist movies once more, eyeing a $35 million bow amid tough competition like "Deadpool 2" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."