Poll: What's the Best 'Halloween' Movie?

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Shutterstock/Universal

Jamie Lee Curtis will make her return as Laurie Strode in the latest “Halloween,” which hits theaters on Oct. 19.

It marks the 11th feature in the “Halloween” series, which mostly focuses on serial killer Michael Myers, who terrorizes the fictional town of Haddonfield, Ill. It all started in 1978 with the original “Halloween,” directed and co-written (with Debra Hill) by John Carpenter.

That movie spawned seven sequels with varying degrees of commercial and critical success. The series was rebooted in 2007 with director Rob Zombie, and that “Halloween” would go on to become the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. It grossed $80 million worldwide and inevitably spawned a sequel, with Zombie releasing “Halloween II” in 2009.

The entire series has grossed a collective $366 million at the worldwide box office.

The latest “Halloween” serves as a direct sequel to the 1978 original, ignoring the many sequels and reboots it spawned. It finds Laurie Strode 40 years after Myers descended upon the town, and will find the two in one last showdown. The 2018 version of “Halloween” marks the first time Curtis has returned to the the franchise since 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection.”

Which “Halloween” movie is your favorite? Are you a fan of the original, or did you like Zombie’s significantly different take on Myers? Cast your vote below!

