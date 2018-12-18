Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts For Film Buffs

Whether you know a film buff who needs to upgrade their collection, or you just want to upgrade your movie nights at home, here are eight gifts that will cast your favorite flicks in a whole new light.

1. Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema: The Criterion Collection

CREDIT: Amazon

Thirty-nine films from the legendary Swedish filmmaker are collected in this limited-edition boxed set, including both essential viewing classics and hard-to-find rarities. Released in honor of what would have been Bergman’s 100th birthday this past July, this is one of the most comprehensive collections of his films ever released. The selection spans six decades, and includes 18 films never before released by Criterion. It features introductions, audio commentary and two rarely-seen documentary shorts by Bergman, plus interviews with the director and several of his longtime cast members and collaborators. The set also includes a hardcover coffee table book featuring movie stills and illustrations from Bergman’s most memorable films. Purchase: $499.95 on Amazon.com.

2. The Wes Anderson Collection: “Isle Of Dogs” Hardcover Book

CREDIT: Mr Porter

Published by Abrams, this hardcover book gives fans of Anderson a behind-the-scenes look at “Isle of Dogs,” the acclaimed stop-motion film released this year (stream, $7.99 on Amazon). The book includes unseen photographs, storyboards and Anderson’s original inspiration boards, along with text from Anderson himself about the conception and production of the film. Purchase: $35.00 on MrPorter.com.

Related Cats vs. Dogs: 'Isle of Dogs' Cast Answers 8 Luxury Gifts That Industry Leaders Are Spending Their Paychecks On

3. SAMSUNG 82″ Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

CREDIT: Samsung

Upgrade your viewing experience at home with this powerful 82″ QLED TV from Samsung. One of the best-reviewed TVs in the market right now, this ultra-modern device delivers stunning picture quality, with crisp, fluid motion, vibrant contrasts, and incredible clarity and depth of color. The sleek, super-thin design blends in seamlessly with your room, while the QLED technology is engineered to retain picture quality and resistance to fading, even after years of use. Tap into Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, to search for content, adjust volume and change channels using just your voice. Built-in Bluetooth and WiFi let you connect your TV to your devices for fast, stress-free streaming and mirroring. Aside from the spectacular visual display, you can also use the TV as a Smart Hub to control your lights, security cameras, doorbell and more, all from the convenience of your couch. Purchase: $3497.99 on Walmart.com.

4. 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die

CREDIT: Amazon

One of the best-selling movie guides of all time, this updated edition covers more than a century of filmmaking, from Georges Méliés’ “Le Voyage dans la Lune,” released in 1902, to current award-winners, like 2016’s “La La Land” (stream, $3.99 on Amazon). Each page features a detailed review, original release information, cast and crew credits, and still photos from the film. Many original film posters are also included. With more than 1.75 million copies sold worldwide, this book is a must-have for all movie lovers. Purchase: $33.25 on Amazon.com.

5. Family Flix Movie Night Gift Box

CREDIT: Amazon

A great gift idea for kids and families, this extra large gift box includes two popcorn bowls, two bags of Cracker Jack, chocolate-covered raisins, and other favorite movie theater treats. The basket also includes a Red Box gift card, good for six movie rentals (including new releases). A director’s clapboard lets you personalize a message for your recipients. Purchase: $54.99 on Amazon.com.

6. Omnicharge AC/DC Portable Power Bank

CREDIT: Amazon

If you prefer streaming your movies from your personal devices, you’ll want to get the Omnicharge, a new intelligent charging power bank that has AC/DC outlets to charge your laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, DSLR cameras and even your drone. With a powerful 20,400 mAh battery, the Omni charges an iPhone or Galaxy up to nine times and offers a 100% charge to a MacBook Air in a single session. Great for travelers, the power bank meets all FAA guidelines for air travel. Purchase: $299.00 on Amazon.com.

7. Optoma ML750ST Ultra-Compact LED Projector

CREDIT: Amazon

Turn up movie night — no matter where you are. This super powerful LED projector casts a 50-inch screen with bright LED projection, razor sharp focus, and superior color accuracy. The best part: it weighs less than a pound and fits in the palm of your hand. Use this portable projector to stream your videos, photos, and presentations on the big screen. Why crowd around a TV monitor when you can make your movies really pop? This is a great gift for film buffs, families, party hosts and even professionals who give lectures or presentations. Purchase: $479.00+ on Amazon.com.

8. Amazon Prime Video Channels Subscription

CREDIT: Amazon

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, here’s why you should be: your Prime membership not only gets you free, two-day shipping, but also free access to stream Prime Video originals like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “The Man in the High Castle.” Also included with Prime Video: top Bollywood movies, international original series, anime, cult horror films, Sundance feature films and more. Add on a featured channel, like HBO, Showtime, STARZ, Britbox (for the best of UK programming), Cinemax, True Crime, or Shudder (for horror buffs) starting at just $4.99 a month. All of the movies and TV programming included with the subscription are then available to watch on demand, on all compatible devices. Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime or give a Prime gift subscription here ($12.99/month).

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.