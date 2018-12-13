The Best Gifts For Marvel Fans

From the success of “Deadpool 2” (stream, $5.99 on Amazon) to the rise of “Black Panther” (stream, $3.99 on Amazon) 2018 was a big year for the Marvel Universe. With the holidays just around the corner, we’ve rounded up some of the best Marvel-related gifts, fit for wannabe superheroes, and casual fans alike.

1. Spider-Man Interactive App-Enabled Super Hero

This 8 1/2″ tall Spider-Man figure will respond to your voice commands with his voice and animated LCD eyes, while his built-in IR sensor allows him to detect and react to movement. Whether you use him as your morning wake up call, alert to meetings or for in-room game play (the app comes with 25 interactive “missions” you can take with the figure), this is a whole new way to geek out to the web-slinging superhero. Purchase: $99.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

2. Marvel Encyclopedia (Updated Edition)

This beautiful hardcover, 430-page tome features an introduction from Stan Lee and details on more than 1200 Marvel characters, from superheroes to villains. This updated edition features expanded entries, and the addition of more than 50 new characters, including Anti-Venom, Sabreclaw, Doctor Nemesis and Spider-Man 2211. It also includes updates from the latest events in “The Age of Ultron” and “Infinity War,” among others. Each entry features original artwork from the Marvel comic books, along with text from the preeminent authorities in the comics, graphic novel and entertainment space. Purchase: $18.22 on Amazon.com.

3. Thor Hammer Tool Box

Don’t judge a box by its cover. This Thor Hammer recreation actually houses a full 44-piece tool kit, including everything a screwdriver, tape measure, utility knife, tool bits, pliers, a wrench and a 13 oz. claw hammer. An officially-licensed piece of Avengers merch, this tool box measures approximately 15″ tall x 9″ wide x 6″ deep when closed. Purchase: $99.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

4. Captain America Down Jacket

Great for winter, this down jacket is comes Captain America’s red, white, and blue, and features his iconic shield design on the front chest. The 700 down fill provides insulation from the cold, while the nylon shell is waterproof to keep you dry. A padded hood and three zip pockets keep your contents safe — and keeps you warm and cozy. Purchase: $59.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

5. Deadpool vs. The World Game

This new release combines the mischievousness and unpredictability of “Cards Against Humanity” with the sardonic wit of “Deadpool.” Pegged for “mature audiences” (according to the manufacturer), the game pits players against their friends to see who can write the best caption for Deadpool’s compromising positions. The player with the funniest or most creative description wins. Purchase: $20.95 on Amazon.com.

6. Star Lord’s Walkman

Here’s a blast from the past that captures the retro appeal of an old Sony Walkman, with the audio and recording capabilities you want in 2018. This Star Lord’s Walkman is actually a mini speaker, and features a standard 1/4″ audio jack that you can connect to your phone or MP3 player to blast your tunes. You can also record new audio (including voice distortion) to the device itself, with up to three minutes of playback. Though you can’t actually play cassettes in this Walkman, the song, “Come a Little Bit Closer” (from 60s rockers Jay and the Americans) comes pre-loaded. Purchase: $39.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

7. The Ultimate Avengers Robotic Collection Art Print

Design site Society6 has a number of Marvel-inspired prints and posters available and ready to ship in time for the holidays (browse here). We like this one, which is a robot-themed take on the Avengers gang. Sizes range from an 8″ x 10″ print to an extra-large 28″ x 36″ size that’s perfect for framing. Each gallery-quality Giclée print is printed on matte white 100% cotton, acid and lignin-free archival paper. Purchase: $25.99+ on Society6.com.

Looking for a piece of art that is a little more collector-worthy? Saatchi Art has a number of original Marvel-inspired pieces on its website, ranging from paintings to sculptures to new media (browse here). The artists and pieces are all curated by Saatchi’s renowned team of art experts and industry insiders, and many of the pieces are either one-offs, or individually numbered as part of a limited edition. See more options at SaatchiArt.com.

