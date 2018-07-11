Poll: What’s the Best Denzel Washington Movie?

With “Equalizer 2,” Denzel Washington tackles the first sequel of his career.

The movie, debuting July 20, follows the first film’s breakout success. Released in 2014, the action movie, also starring Marton Csokas, Chloë Grace Moretz, David Harbour, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo, was a hit, grossing $192 million on a production budget of $55 million, making a sequel a no-brainer.

Washington won his first Oscar for best supporting actor with one of his most famous roles: 1989’s “Glory,” in which he played an ex-slave soldier. Another fan favorite came the following year, with Spike Lee’s “Mo’ Better Blues,” with Washington playing fictional jazz musician Bleek Gilliam.

He earned another Oscar nomination in 1992 for one of his most critically acclaimed roles, “Malcolm X.” One of his most popular roles, ” cop thriller “Training Day,” garnered him his second Oscar win in 2002. In the mid-’00s, he appeared in a series of thrillers that included “The Manchurian Candidate” and Lee’s “Inside Man.”

With more than 50 credits to his name, it’s hard to narrow down just a few of Washington’s roles down to the very best. However, we attempted to select some of his most iconic turns to the below poll. Did we miss your favorite? Let us know in the comments!