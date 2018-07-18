Comic-Con 2018’s Can’t-Miss Panels

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is here at last! This week, more than 130,000 convention-goers (many in costumes) will swarm the bay city for all the latest on “Walking Dead,” “Halloween,” “Doctor Who,” and anything and everything comic book related. But with a glut of content, how does one decipher the cream of the comic-con crop? Below is our list of can’t-miss panels at this year’s convention.

THURSDAY

“The Predator” (Fox)

10:30-11:30 a.m. (Hall H)

Shane Black will tease his irreverent take on the three-decade-old alien franchise. The director has brought a trash-talking sensibility to everything from “Lethal Weapon” to “Iron Man 3.” Expect more of the same as the film focuses on a group of ex-soldiers battling PTSD and an extraterrestrial hunter. Plus, Black can usually be counted on to say something controversial so the panel is guaranteed to be interesting.

“Doctor Who” (BBC America)

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. (Hall H)

The ever-popular British series comes to Hall H this year with a new Doctor in tow. Jodie Whittaker, who will be the first female Doctor in the show’s 50-plus-year history, will make her Comic-Con debut. Joining her will be co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, as well as showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens.

“Breaking Bad” reunion (AMC)

4:30-5:30 p.m. (Hall H)

Say his name. Walter White is back — sort of. The cast of the beloved AMC series will reunite in Hall H in honor of the 10th anniversary of the show’s premiere. Cast members Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R. J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, and Giancarlo Esposito will attend along with executive producer and showrunner Vince Gilligan.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

7-8 p.m. (Indigo Ballroom)

The cast and creators of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will hit San Diego Comic-Con this year to celebrate the show’s resurrection on NBC after it was canceled at Fox back in May. Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller will all appear, alongside executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

FRIDAY

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

12:15-1:15 p.m. (Hall H)

The Hall H mainstay will have a lot to address this year. From the abuse allegations against “Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick, to the potential exits of series stars Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, to new showrunner Angela Kang‘s first Hall H appearance, expect this panel to be one to watch.

The Future of Film Is Female

2:30-3:30 p.m. (Room 5AB)

The comic book world has been knocked for being misogynistic. That might be changing thanks to pressure from the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, along with the success of “Wonder Woman.” This panel discussion features prominent filmmakers and screenwriters, including Susanna Fogel (“The Spy Who Dumped Me”) and Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), and commentators like Mashable’s Angie Han. It couldn’t be more timely.

“Halloween” and “Glass” (Universal)

3:45-4:45 p.m. (Hall H)

Super producer Jason Blum invades Comic-Con with two of the most anticipated films for the geek set, “Halloween” and “Glass.” Both pictures trade heavily on nostalgia — “Halloween” revives Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode, while “Glass” brings back the cast of “Unbreakable.” It proves that in franchise-focused Hollywood, everything old will eventually be new again.

“The Passage” (Fox)

6-7 p.m. (Room 6A)

One of the most anticipated new shows of the fall, based on Justin Cronin’s book of the same name, will bring out its cast and creators for their first major appearance. Series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, and Jamie McShane will be present with executive producer Liz Heldens, executive producer and director Jason Ensler, and Cronin.

“Venom” (Sony)

6:15-7:15 p.m. (Hall H)

Can Sony create an interconnected Spider-verse? It’s a tough thing to do (just ask beleaguered DC). However, “Venom,” featuring Tom Hardy as a brooding, befanged symbiotic alien, represents the studio’s best chance. Initial previews raised some online heckles for having an overly jokey tone. Comic-Con is a chance to prove that Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer can deliver scares, as well as laughs.

SATURDAY

“Steven Universe”

10-10:50 a.m. (Indigo Ballroom)

After an insane season full of surprising character reveals and heartbreaking confrontations, showrunner Rebecca Sugar will definitely have a lot to discuss at this year’s panel. Participating cast members include Estelle, Deedee Magno Hall, Michaela Dietz, and Zach Callison.

Warner Bros.’ Theatrical Panel

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Hall H)

Redemption? After fumbling with “Justice League,” the DC team will try to resuscitate fanboy and fangirl hopes by teasing “Aquaman” and, possibly, “Wonder Woman 1984.” No one would bet against Gal Gadot’s golden lasso, but Jason Momoa’s trident-wielding merman is more of a question mark.

SUNDAY

“Riverdale”

11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. (Hall H)

Teen angst with a side of fries. The teens from CW’s hit series “Riverdale” will return once again to Comic-Con to reclaim their knitted crown. The cast will be back to discuss the next season, and what’s next for Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and (naturally) Archie.