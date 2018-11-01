AFM: ‘Bernie the Dolphin 2’ Heads Into Production

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Media Group is re-teaming with Kirk Harris and Marty Poole’s Fairway Films Alliance to finance and produce a sequel to “Bernie the Dolphin.”

Lola Sultan, Patrick Muldoon, Logan Allen, Kevin Sorbo, and Dahlia Legault (“The Walking Dead”) will reprise their roles in the family dolphin adventure. Ambi Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of the Ambi Media Group, will be introducing the project to international distributors at the American Film Market, which opened Oct. 31.

“Bernie the Dolphin 2” will shoot on location at Marineland Dolphin Adventure in St. Augustine, Fla., as well as in St. Petersburg-Clearwater starting in December.

Kirk Harris will direct “Bernie the Dolphin 2” from a screenplay written by Emerson and Poole, who are also producing along with Ambi principals Iervolino and Bacardi, as well as Tony Armer, the film commissioner for St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. Digital Caviar is the Florida based production partner. Executive producers are Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb.

“Bernie the Dolphin” centered on a brother and sister who befriend a badly sunburned dolphin separated from his family and uncover a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. The sequel includes a new dolphin named Rascal.

“Bernie the Dolphin” opens in limited theaters nationwide next month. Grindstone Entertainment has acquired all North American distribution rights on behalf of Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

Iervolino said, “Approaching the release of the first film, we’re seeing the popularity of ‘Bernie the Dolphin’ and now know that it should be treated as a true family franchise. Greenlighting a sequel quickly, and bringing back the original charming cast is an easy decision for us having sold the film in over 135 countries around the world. This is a fun, light-hearted story with lots of dolphins that resonates globally and we see as evergreen.”