Berlinale Director Dieter Kosslick To Receive Force Of Nature Filmmaking Award

CREDIT: Chesnokova/Sputnik via AP

Outgoing Berlin Film Festival director Dieter Kosslick will receive the inaugural Force of Nature Filmmaking Award at the 2018 Sam Spiegel International Film Lab in Jerusalem.

The organizers of the Film Lab, the Sam Spiegel Film and Television School, created the award to honor extraordinary personalities committed to the development of cinema. They said Kosslick was receiving the honor for the impact his work has had on German and world cinema, adding that he also inspired the establishment of the Jerusalem Film and Television Fund in 2008.

“A particular concern of mine has always been the national and international promotion and funding of talent and up-and-coming filmmakers. I’m exceedingly pleased to receive this award,” Kosslick said.

He will be presented with the award as the 2018 edition of the Film Lab opens on July 5. The 2019 Berlinale will be the last under Kosslick’s direction with Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian taking over as co-chiefs.

The Sam Spiegel International Film Lab unveiled the dozen emerging filmmakers selected for the 2018 edition earlier this year. They will be mentored by industry figures. Three-quarters of projects that have been through the program thus far have been produced. Film Lab alums include Academy Award winner Laszlo Nemes (“Son of Saul”) and Nadav Lapid (“The Kindergarten Teacher”).

