New Films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin to Compete at Berlin Film Festival

New films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin and Denis Cote are among the titles that will compete for the Golden Bear at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival, which announced its first batch of competition films Thursday.

German director Akin’s “Der Goldene Handschuh” (“The Golden Glove”) and French helmer Ozon’s “Grâce à dieu” (“By the Grace of God”) were announced as competition films by the Berlinale on Thursday. The lineup also includes “Der Boden unter den Fuessen” (“The Ground Beneath My Feet”) by Austrian director Marie Kreutzer and “Répertoire des villes disparues” (“Ghost Town Anthology”) by Canadian director Cote.

Danish director Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers,” an English-language ensemble piece that takes place in a New York restaurant, was previously announced as the festival’s Feb. 7 opener. Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche will oversee the main competition jury.

The 2019 Berlinale will be the last one under the aegis of Dieter Kosslick, who has run the festival for nearly two decades. His job will be split into two following his departure, with Carlo Chatrian of the Locarno fest taking charge of the artistic side and Mariette Rissenbeek assuming the title of executive director.

More follows.