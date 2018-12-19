×

Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section Films Unveiled

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Po-Wei Lin

The first films in the Generation section at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival have been unveiled. The 16 movies will play in the Kplus and 14plus competition at the Berlinale, with organizers highlighting the recurring theme of young people looking for meaning in an uncertain world, and the number of female-centric stories that will be told.

“These are brave films from courageous filmmakers, with their fingers on the pulse of the time and an acute feel for the social, cultural and political developments of our present moment,” said section head Maryanne Redpath.

An initial eight films were announced for 14plus, with projects hailing from China, India, South Korea and the U.S. They will all have their European or world premieres in Berlin. The lineup includes “Stupid Young Heart” from Oscar-nominated director Selma Vilhunen and “Goldie” from Sam de Jong, whose “Prins” was the opening film for Generation 14plus in 2015.

The Generation Kplus selection also offers a mix of Asian, European and U.S. films. Berlinale Talents alum Mo Scarpelli’s “Anbessa” is in the lineup. The third installment of Janno Põldma and Heiki Ernits’ “Lotte” series, whose previous installments played in Generation Kplus in 2007 and 2012, also features.

Related

The full program for Generation will be announced in mid-January. The lineup thus far:

Generation 14plus

“Beol-sae” (“House of Hummingbird”)

Republic of Korea

Dir: Bora Kim

European premiere – Debut film

“The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”

Canada / Norway

Dir: Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn

“Bulbul Can Sing”

India

Dir: Rima Das

“Goldie2

U.S.

Dir: Sam de Jong

“Guo Chun Tian” (“The Crossing”)

China

Dir: Bai Xue

“Holmo nuori sydan” (“Stupid Young Heart”)

Finland / Netherlands / Sweden

Dir: Selma Vilhunen

“Knives and Skin”

U.S.

Dir: Jennifer Reeder

“We Are Little Zombies”

Japan

Dir: Makoto Nagahisa

Generation Kplus

“Anbessa”

U.S.

Dir: Mo Scarpelli

“Baracoa”

Switzerland / U.S. / Spain

Dir: Pablo Briones

“Daniel fait face” (“Daniel”)

France

Dir: Marine Atlan

“Di yi ci de li bie” (“A First Farewell”)

China

Dir: Wang Lina

“Kinder”

Germany

Dir: Nina Wesemann

“Lotte ja kadunud lohed” (“Lotte and the Lost Dragons”)

Estonia / Latvia

Dir Janno Põldma, Heiki Ernits

“Mijn bijzonder rare week met Tess” (“My Extraordinary Summer with Tess”)

Netherlands / Germany

Dir: Steven Wouterlood

“Une colonie” (“A Colony”)

Canada

Dir: Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Burning Korean Film

    Oscars: This Year's Foreign Language Shortlist Wins Over the Cinephile Crowd

    A collective sigh by critics greeted Monday’s announcement of the nine films shortlisted for this year’s foreign-language film Oscar. For once, though, it was a sigh of relief rather than exasperation, with few complaints arising over the chosen titles, which were broadly acclaimed. Controversy over prominent omissions is practically an annual tradition. Last year, critics [...]

  • Will Smith Genie

    First Look at Will Smith's Genie in 'Aladdin' Remake

    The first images of Will Smith as the Genie in the upcoming “Aladdin” remake have been revealed, along with a glimpse of Mena Massoud as the titular street urchin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. The three stars appear on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s First Look issue in their Aladdin attire, with Smith donning [...]

  • Most Underrated Films of 2018

    The Most Under-Appreciated Movies of 2018

    Some were launched with mega-hype, only to wind up branded as financial disappointments. Others were indie-produced Cinderellas that got lost on their way to the ball. And one was a legendary film maudit that appears well on its way to becoming a footnote. What do they all have in common? Their inclusion on this list [...]

  • 'Other People,' 'Rascal' Win Les Arcs

    'Other People,' 'Rascal' Win Les Arcs Festival's Arte Kino Prize

    Aleksandra Terpinska’s “Other People” and Peter Dourountzis’s “Rascal” won the inaugural Arte Kino International Prize at the 10th edition of Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village. The award was given by Remi Burah, who runs Arte France Cinéma and launched in 2016 ArteKino Festival, a European online festival in partnership with the digital service Festival [...]

  • Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress

    Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress in Film and Television

    Merry doesn’t even begin to describe the crowd gathered at UTA on Tuesday night for the fourth annual Holiday Soul Party. Organized by the Committee of Black Writers of the WGA, the African-American Steering Committee of the DGA and the African-American Film Critics Association, and hosted by the Ghetto Film School Roster, the networking event [...]

  • Chelsea PerettiHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual

    Chelsea Peretti to Host 2019 Writers Guild Awards

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti will host the 2019 Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 17. The show will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. “I’m excited for people to judge the writing of my jokes!” Peretti said. “Chelsea Peretti is hosting the Writers Guild Awards, and she will do a [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section

    Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section Films Unveiled

    The first films in the Generation section at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival have been unveiled. The 16 movies will play in the Kplus and 14plus competition at the Berlinale, with organizers highlighting the recurring theme of young people looking for meaning in an uncertain world, and the number of female-centric stories that will be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad