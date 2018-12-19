Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section Films Unveiled

The first films in the Generation section at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival have been unveiled. The 16 movies will play in the Kplus and 14plus competition at the Berlinale, with organizers highlighting the recurring theme of young people looking for meaning in an uncertain world, and the number of female-centric stories that will be told.

“These are brave films from courageous filmmakers, with their fingers on the pulse of the time and an acute feel for the social, cultural and political developments of our present moment,” said section head Maryanne Redpath.

An initial eight films were announced for 14plus, with projects hailing from China, India, South Korea and the U.S. They will all have their European or world premieres in Berlin. The lineup includes “Stupid Young Heart” from Oscar-nominated director Selma Vilhunen and “Goldie” from Sam de Jong, whose “Prins” was the opening film for Generation 14plus in 2015.

The Generation Kplus selection also offers a mix of Asian, European and U.S. films. Berlinale Talents alum Mo Scarpelli’s “Anbessa” is in the lineup. The third installment of Janno Põldma and Heiki Ernits’ “Lotte” series, whose previous installments played in Generation Kplus in 2007 and 2012, also features.

The full program for Generation will be announced in mid-January. The lineup thus far:

Generation 14plus

“Beol-sae” (“House of Hummingbird”)

Republic of Korea

Dir: Bora Kim

European premiere – Debut film

“The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”

Canada / Norway

Dir: Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn

“Bulbul Can Sing”

India

Dir: Rima Das

“Goldie2

U.S.

Dir: Sam de Jong

“Guo Chun Tian” (“The Crossing”)

China

Dir: Bai Xue

“Holmo nuori sydan” (“Stupid Young Heart”)

Finland / Netherlands / Sweden

Dir: Selma Vilhunen

“Knives and Skin”

U.S.

Dir: Jennifer Reeder

“We Are Little Zombies”

Japan

Dir: Makoto Nagahisa

Generation Kplus

“Anbessa”

U.S.

Dir: Mo Scarpelli

“Baracoa”

Switzerland / U.S. / Spain

Dir: Pablo Briones

“Daniel fait face” (“Daniel”)

France

Dir: Marine Atlan

“Di yi ci de li bie” (“A First Farewell”)

China

Dir: Wang Lina

“Kinder”

Germany

Dir: Nina Wesemann

“Lotte ja kadunud lohed” (“Lotte and the Lost Dragons”)

Estonia / Latvia

Dir Janno Põldma, Heiki Ernits

“Mijn bijzonder rare week met Tess” (“My Extraordinary Summer with Tess”)

Netherlands / Germany

Dir: Steven Wouterlood

“Une colonie” (“A Colony”)

Canada

Dir: Geneviève Dulude-De Celles