Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D Animated Sequel ‘Bigfoot Superstar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Stassen of nWave Studios is set to direct his next 3D animated feature, “Bigfoot Superstar,” the sequel to “Son of Bigfoot,” which was released internationally in 2017 and grossed more than $50 million worldwide.

Paris-based company Charades, which successfuly pre-sold Stassen’s “The Queen’s Corgi” worldwide, is re-teaming with Stassen on “Bigfoot Superstar” and has acquired worldwide sales rights to the feature outside of France, Benelux, Russia and CIS. Charades will introduce the project to buyers at the American Film Market.

Budgeted at more than $20 million, “Bigfoot Superstar” is based upon an original story by Stassen, and was written by Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker (“Escape From Planet Earth,” “The Nut Job 2”).

Stassen and Jérémie Degruson (“The House of Magic,” “Son of Bigfoot”) will direct the film, delivery of which is scheduled for summer of 2020.

In “Bigfoot Superstar,” the complete family is now together at home, and Adam, a teenager with superpowers, has become an in-demand star. Hoping to use his celebrity status to serve his greatest cause, environmental protection, Adam embarks on an adventure to Alaska with his animal friends.

“nWave is able to deliver high-concept, upscale European animated features like ‘Corgi’ and ‘Son of Bigfoot,’ which independent distributors look for because these films give them an alternative to Hollywood-made animated movies,” said Pierre Mazars, co-founder of Charades. “It’s great to build this relationship with such a powerful and ambitious animation studio.”

nWave Studios was created in 1994 by 3D animation pioneers Stassen, Caroline van Iseghem and Eric Dillens whose best-known credits include “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Sammy,” “The House of Magic” and the upcoming “The Queen’s Corgi.” nWave Studios was recently acquired by Matthieu Zeller’s production group MZM, in conjunction with Belgium’s leading distribution company, Belga Films; its tax-shelter arm, Belga Films Fund Holding; and the regional fund Wallimage Entreprises.

Launched less than two years ago by former executives from Gaumont, Studiocanal and Wild Bunch, Charades already has a track record selling independent animation such as Mamoru Hosoda’s “The Boy and the Beast” and “The Queen’s Corgi.”

    'Terminator' Reboot to Face 'Charlie's Angels' in November 2019

    Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D Animated Sequel 'Bigfoot Superstar' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Writers Guild Launches Campaign Against Free Work

    Katie Holmes to Star in Sequel to Horror Film 'The Boy'

    Morelia: Pantelion to Release Manolo Caro's 'Perfect Strangers' in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jean-Marc Vallee to Direct John Lennon-Yoko Ono Movie for Universal

    'Roma' and 'A Star Is Born': Opposites Attract Early Oscar Season Love

