Elle Fanning-Ben Foster Drama ‘Galveston’ Acquired by RLJE Films

RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to the drama “Galveston,” starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning.

“Galveston,” which premiered in March at the SXSW Film Festival, is planning a fall theatrical release.

The movie, based on the novel “Galveston” by “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto, is directed by French actress-turned-director Melanie Laurent from a script by Jim Hammett. “Galveston” is Laurent’s English-language directorial debut. Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”), and Beau Bridges (“Homeland”) also star.

Tyler Davidson (“Take Shelter”) produced the film, with his company Low Spark Films providing sole financing and production services.

“Elle Fanning and Ben Foster deliver powerful performances in this provoking drama,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films. “Their chemistry captures audiences on a gripping, emotional ride. We are so proud to bring this film to the big screen.“

Foster portrays a heavy-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man whose boss set him up in a double-cross scheme. After killing his would-be assassins before they could kill him, he discovers a young woman being held captive, played by Fanning, and reluctantly takes her with him on his escape. Determined to find safety and sanctuary in Galveston, Texas, Foster’s character must find a way to stop his boss from pursuing them — and out-run the demons from his and her pasts.

“Galveston” was executive produced by Jean Doumanian, Patrick Daly, Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, and Sean Thomas O’Brien. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content and Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.