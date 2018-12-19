Ben Affleck, Universal to Adapt Wilderness Drama ‘I Am Still Alive’

Ben Affleck and Universal are partnering on a film adaptation of “I Am Still Alive.” Affleck will star in the wilderness drama and is in talks to produce through his Pearl Street Films.

Universal won the bidding for the movie rights to Kate Marshall novel “I Am Still Alive,” described as “Hatchet” meets “The Revenant.” The story centers on a teenage girl who is forced to move in with her off-the-grid dad in the Canadian wilderness her mother is killed in a car crash. But when certain events leave her stranded, far away from any help, with only her father’s dog for company, she’ll discover she’s stronger than she ever imagined.

Lori Evans Taylor will adapt the screenplay, and Pearl Street Films VP Madison Ainley will oversee for the company. Universal creative executive Mika Pryce will supervise on behalf of the studio.

Affleck was last seen as Batman/Bruce Wayne in 2017’s “Justice League.” He recently wrapped on “Triple Frontier” and “The Last Thing He Wanted” and is currently filming the tentatively titled “Torrance,” starring as a high school basketball coach recovering from addiction.

Affleck is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Taylor is represented by ICM Partners, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.