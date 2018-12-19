×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Affleck, Universal to Adapt Wilderness Drama ‘I Am Still Alive’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Affleck, a cast member in "Justice League," poses at the premiere of the film at the Dolby Theatre, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Justice League", Los Angeles, USA - 13 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Universal are partnering on a film adaptation of “I Am Still Alive.”  Affleck will star in the wilderness drama and is in talks to produce through his Pearl Street Films.

Universal won the bidding for the movie rights to Kate Marshall novel “I Am Still Alive,” described as “Hatchet” meets “The Revenant.” The story centers on a teenage girl who is forced to move in with her off-the-grid dad in the Canadian wilderness her mother is killed in a car crash. But when certain events leave her stranded, far away from any help, with only her father’s dog for company, she’ll discover she’s stronger than she ever imagined.

Lori Evans Taylor will adapt the screenplay, and Pearl Street Films VP Madison Ainley will oversee for the company. Universal creative executive Mika Pryce will supervise on behalf of the studio.

Affleck was last seen as Batman/Bruce Wayne in 2017’s “Justice League.” He recently wrapped on “Triple Frontier” and “The Last Thing He Wanted” and is currently filming the tentatively titled “Torrance,” starring as a high school basketball coach recovering from addiction.

Affleck is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Taylor is represented by ICM Partners, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP

    BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP of Creative Synch

    BMG has named Jonathan Palmer senior vice president of creative synch, the company announced Wednesday. Based in Los Angeles, Palmer will lead the creative synch teams in both New York and Los Angeles, while working alongside the U.S. and international synch licensing teams. He will report directly to Patrick Joest, global EVP, marketing & licensing. [...]

  • 'Hellboy' Trailer: Watch David Harbour Battle

    First Trailer for David Harbour’s ‘Hellboy’ Brings Blood (and Laughs)

    The forces of darkness meet some light comedy and Billy Idol’s”Mony Mony” in the latest trailer for Neil Marshall’s “Hellboy” reboot. Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, “Hellboy” follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government’s secret Bureau for Paranormal [...]

  • Ben Affleck, a cast member in

    Ben Affleck, Universal to Adapt Wilderness Drama 'I Am Still Alive'

    Ben Affleck and Universal are partnering on a film adaptation of “I Am Still Alive.”  Affleck will star in the wilderness drama and is in talks to produce through his Pearl Street Films. Universal won the bidding for the movie rights to Kate Marshall novel “I Am Still Alive,” described as “Hatchet” meets “The Revenant.” [...]

  • Oakley Bull as Daisy Sheff, Maura

    Timothee Chalamet to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival Honor for 'Beautiful Boy'

    Timothee Chalamet will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s spotlight award for an actor for his role in “Beautiful Boy.” He will be honored at the festival’s film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. “Timothee [...]

  • Burning Korean Film

    Oscars: This Year's Foreign Language Shortlist Wins Over the Cinephile Crowd

    A collective sigh by critics greeted Monday’s announcement of the nine films shortlisted for this year’s foreign-language film Oscar. For once, though, it was a sigh of relief rather than exasperation, with few complaints arising over the chosen titles, which were broadly acclaimed. Controversy over prominent omissions is practically an annual tradition. Last year, critics [...]

  • Will Smith Genie

    First Look at Will Smith's Genie in 'Aladdin' Remake

    The first images of Will Smith as the Genie in the upcoming “Aladdin” remake have been revealed, along with a glimpse of Mena Massoud as the titular street urchin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. The three stars appear on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s First Look issue in their Aladdin attire, with Smith donning [...]

  • Most Underrated Films of 2018

    The Most Under-Appreciated Movies of 2018

    Some were launched with mega-hype, only to wind up branded as financial disappointments. Others were indie-produced Cinderellas that got lost on their way to the ball. And one was a legendary film maudit that appears well on its way to becoming a footnote. What do they all have in common? Their inclusion on this list [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad