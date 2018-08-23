Ben Affleck Checks Into Rehab Again

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Ben Affleck rehab
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck has checked himself into a rehab facility in Los Angeles, Variety has confirmed with a source.

According to TMZ, the trip to rehab was instigated by an intervention staged by Affleck’s former wife, Jennifer Garner, who came to his Pacific Palisades, Calif., home on Wednesday. According to TMZ’s source, Affleck was receptive to rehab and aware he needed treatment.

The tenure will not be Affleck’s first in rehab. He sought treatment for alcohol abuse in 2001 and completed another residential program last December.

Affleck revealed in March 2017 that he had secretly completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote on Facebook.

Affleck has three children with Garner: two daughters and one son. They were married in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2017, two years after separating.

Affleck’s most recent role was as Batman in “Justice League.” His upcoming films, Netflix’s political thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted” from Dee Rees and “Triple Frontier,” are in post-production. He’s also attached to direct “How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald’s Monopoly Game and Stole Millions” for Fox, with Matt Damon starring. He and Damon will also produce the film through their Pearl Street Films company.

