Bella Thorne’s Thriller ‘Ride’ Bought by RLJE Films, Urban Movie Channel

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.”

The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD and Digital HD this fall.

“With its talented young cast and thrilling plotline, we know audiences are going to be drawn to Ride,” said chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward for RLJE Films. “The story is incredibly relevant to today’s culture.”

In “Ride,” Usher portrays a rideshare driver and Thorne plays his passenger. When they pick up a charismatic but manipulative passenger (Brill), a night out in L.A. becomes a psychological war for survival.

“In ‘Ride,’ Jeremy created a quintessential millennial thriller wrought with tension and fueled by our darkest fears related to the cultural phenomenon of ride-sharing,” said producer Keith Kjarval. “We could not be any more pleased to join forces with RLJE, who continue to have their fingers on the pulse of genre fans everywhere.”

“Ride” was produced by Unified’s Kjarval, Tyler Jackson and Sefton Fincham and was financed by the Fyzz Facility along with Unified Film Fund II. Robert Jones and Wayne Marc Godfrey executive produced, along with David Grace, Mike Rowe, Levi Sheck and Dean Buchanan. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

More Film

  • Millarworld Comics in Development at Netflix

    Millarworld Film Adaptations in Development at Netflix With Ted Melfo, Neal Moritz

    RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.” The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD […]

  • RLJE Films, Urban Movie Channel Buys

    Bella Thorne's Thriller 'Ride' Bought by RLJE Films, Urban Movie Channel

    RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.” The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD […]

  • Terna Presidencial de la Academia de

    ‘Superman’ Costume Designer Yvonne Blake Dies at 78

    RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.” The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD […]

  • Rami Malek Stuns as Freddie Mercury

    New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Touches on Freddie Mercury's Sexuality

    RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.” The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD […]

  • Grasshopper Films Buy 'The Load,' Serbian

    Serbian Trucking Thriller 'The Load' Bought by Grasshopper Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.” The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD […]

  • Men Outnumber Female Critics 2-1, Affecting

    Gender Imbalance in Film Criticism Can Hurt Visibility of Female-Driven Films, Study Finds

    RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.” The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD […]

  • Amazon Studios Head of Motion Picture

    Amazon Studios Head of Film Production Ted Hope to be Honored by Locarno Festival

    RLJE Films and Urban Movie Channel have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Unified Pictures thriller “Ride.” The film stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill (“The OA”). “Ride” marks the feature film debut of writer-director Jeremy Ungar. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad