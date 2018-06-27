‘Beautiful Boy’: Timothee Chalamet Battles Addiction in Tear-Jerking First Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers.

The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward lunch at a restaurant.

“You think you have this under control,” Carell tells Chalamet. “This is not you, Nic. This is not you.”

The film also stars Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney. It’s based on David Sheff’s book “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” as well as Nic Sheff’s “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” about Nic Sheff’s drug addiction and its impact on his family.

“I need to find a way to fill this hole in me,” a remorseful Chalamet says later in the trailer.

Felix van Groeningen directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Luke Davies. It’s produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Pitt as the producers.

Amazon has given the film an awards-season release date of Oct. 12. Chalamet received an Oscar nomination this year for best actor for his role in “Call Me by Your Name.” Carell was nominated for the same award three years ago for “Foxcatcher.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Kid Thing Movie

    Karlovy Vary Fest Salutes Richard Linklater's Legacy With Texas Showcase

    The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers. The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward […]

  • Benicio Del Toro Isabela Moner Josh

    Benicio Del Toro Wants More 'Sicario' and 'Star Wars' Movies

    The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers. The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward […]

  • Winter Flies Czech Movie

    Czech Films Power Karlovy Vary Premiere Slate

    The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers. The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward […]

  • KARLOVY VARY Film Festival

    Karlovy Vary Leaders Tout Fest's Strong Femme Showing in #MeToo Era

    The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers. The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward […]

  • Beautiful Boy Trailer

    'Beautiful Boy': Timothee Chalamet Battles Addiction in Tear-Jerking First Trailer

    The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers. The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward […]

  • Nigerian Prince

    AT&T-Tribeca's 'Nigerian Prince' Bought by Vertical Entertainment

    The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers. The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward […]

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Chinese Authorities Issue Rules on Actors' Pay Following Fan Bingbing Controversy

    The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers. The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad