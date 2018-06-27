‘Beautiful Boy’: Timothee Chalamet Battles Addiction in Tear-Jerking First Trailer

The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ family drama “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, promises plenty of tears for moviegoers.

The studio released the footage Wednesday and showed Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The trailer begins with an awkward lunch at a restaurant.

“You think you have this under control,” Carell tells Chalamet. “This is not you, Nic. This is not you.”

The film also stars Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney. It’s based on David Sheff’s book “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” as well as Nic Sheff’s “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” about Nic Sheff’s drug addiction and its impact on his family.

“I need to find a way to fill this hole in me,” a remorseful Chalamet says later in the trailer.

Felix van Groeningen directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Luke Davies. It’s produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Pitt as the producers.

Amazon has given the film an awards-season release date of Oct. 12. Chalamet received an Oscar nomination this year for best actor for his role in “Call Me by Your Name.” Carell was nominated for the same award three years ago for “Foxcatcher.”