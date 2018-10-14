You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Timothée Chalamet-Steve Carell Drama 'Beautiful Boy' Sees Strong Opening

Dave McNary

Beautiful Boy,” starring Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell, showed plenty of power in a platform opening with $221,437 at four locations for Amazon Studios, yielding an impressive $55,359 per-theater average.

Chalamet stars as Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction, and Carell as his father, David Sheff. The film also stars Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney. It’s based on David Sheff’s book “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” as well as Nic Sheff’s “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” about Nic Sheff’s drug addiction and its impact on his family.

“The film is making a strong connection to the audience with its highly praised performances and portrayal of a family fighting to save their son,” said Bob Berney, head of marketing and distribution for Amazon Studios. “In addition, it’s reaching both younger and older audiences and initiating conversations about addiction in this country. We had sold out showings and fantastic Q&As on Thursday evening and Friday afternoon with Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, and we had to add a few additional shows in NY as well.”

“Beautiful Boy” will expand to top 10 markets next weekend for a wide release beginning Nov. 2.

Felix van Groeningen directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Luke Davies. It’s produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Pitt as the producers. Chalamet received an Oscar nomination this year for best actor for his role in “Call Me by Your Name.” Carell was nominated for the same award three years ago for “Foxcatcher.”

“Beautiful Boy” premiered on Sept. 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Reviews have been mostly positive with a 64% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A pair of actor-directed projects posted modest debuts. Sony Classics’ launch of Rupert Everett’s directorial debut “The Happy Prince” took in $40,267 at eight locations; Roadside Attractions’ dark comedy “The Oath,” with Ike Barinholtz directing and starring launched with $29,237 at 10 sites.

  • Steve Carell, Maura Tierney, Timothée Chalamet,

    Timothée Chalamet-Steve Carell Drama 'Beautiful Boy' Sees Strong Opening

  • (L to R) LUKAS HAAS as

    'First Man' Blues: How 40 Years of 'Star Wars' Killed the Mystery of the Moon Shot

  • VENOM

    'Venom' Grabs $69 Million From International Markets

  • RYAN GOSLING as Neil Armstrong in

    'Venom,' 'A Star Is Born' Repeat Box Office Wins, 'First Man' Launches to $16.6 Million

  • 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead' Review:

    Film Review: 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead'

  • RYAN GOSLING as Neil Armstrong in

    Box Office: 'Venom,' 'A Star Is Born' Topple Ryan Gosling's 'First Man'

