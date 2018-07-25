Missing in Venice: Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum,’ Amazon’s ‘Beautiful Boy’

Nick Vivarelli

Beautiful Boy Trailer
Unveiling the Venice Film Festival’s glittery lineup Wednesday, Alberto Barbera said he got almost everything he wanted this year. Almost.

Missing is Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum,” toplining Matthew McConaughey, who puts in what Barbera describes as an “Oscar-worthy” performance. But, the Venice artistic director said regretfully, Korine’s follow-up to “Spring Breakers,” produced by Anonymous Content, is set for release in April 2019 and doesn’t have either a U.S. or Italian distributor yet, which automatically ruled out a premiere on the Lido.

There are a few other notable omissions from this year’s slate as well, despite the fact that, under Barbera’s stewardship, Venice has cemented its position as a strong awards-season launch pad.

Release dates are likely to have played a part in the absence not just of “Beach Bum” but also Joel Egerton’s “Boy Erased,” which Focus Features has set for release in November. The film, starring Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) as a boy forced to undergo so-called gay conversion therapy, has yet to surface anywhere on the fall festival circuit.

Toronto, which takes place just after Venice and with which Venice often competes for big titles, scored two major “gets”: Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which is slated for a January 2019 outing, and Felix Van Groeningen’s “Beautiful Boy” (pictured), from Amazon Studios. “Beautiful Boy,” a tale of drug addiction starring Timothee Chalamet, had been thought a possible Lido property, but will debut in Canada instead.

Variety reported last week that Francois Ozon’s “Alexandre” would not be bowing from the Lido, which was confirmed Wednesday, but the reason for its absence remains unknown. Another hotly anticipated potential fall title, Xavier Dolan’s English-language “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” is possibly hostage at the moment to a creative conflict between the director and distributors, according to sources.

In Rome on Wednesday, Barbera underlined Venice’s growing role in shaping the U.S. awards season, but refrained from any self-aggrandizing pronouncements. “The Venice-Telluride-Toronto triad is, from a promotional standpoint, clearly considered very appealing,” he said, adding: “Today, there is a constructive dialogue [among the three festivals] which, in most cases, ends up positively.”

  • Beautiful Boy Trailer

    Missing in Venice: Harmony Korine's 'The Beach Bum,' Amazon's 'Beautiful Boy'

  • 'Cold,' 'Postman' at Locarno's Open Doors;

    'A Year of Cold,' 'The Postman' Among the Eight South Asian Projects at Locarno's Open Doors Platform

  • The Coen Brothers' 'Ballad of Buster

    Surprise! The Coens' 'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Is a Film and It's Headed for Oscar Season

  Canal Plus Acquires Israeli Adoption Drama 'Miguel' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Canal Plus Acquires Israeli Adoption Drama 'Miguel' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • A Star Is Born Lady Gaga

    Venice Film Festival Lineup: Heavy on Award Hopefuls, Netflix and Star Power

  • Galicia Backs Feature/TV Series To Promote

    Spain's Galicia Backs Feature, or TV Series Project To Promote Way of St. James

  • Stray Dogs Secures Dominga Sotomayor’s ‘Too

    Locarno: Stray Dogs Secures Dominga Sotomayor’s ‘Too Late to Die Young’ (EXCLUSIVE)

