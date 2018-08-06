BCL Finance Group Teams With Tunnel on Film Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

BCL Finance Group
CREDIT: Courtesy of BCL Finance Group

New York-based BCL Finance Group, headed by entertainment industry financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick, and Michael Laundon, has signed a film-financing/services deal with Tunnel of Los Angeles.

BCL Finance Group completed a deal last year to finance post-production and co-produce the Vietnam drama “The Last Full Measure,” starring Jeremy Irvine, with writer-director Todd Robinson.

BCL will provide large-capacity completing financing to films conducting post production services at one of Tunnel’s facilities in the U.S. The initial projects are being closed and will be announced shortly. Mark Damon’s Foresight Unlimited will offer foreign sales and production services on qualified projects.

“We are delighted to have been an integral part in bringing BCL and Tunnel together,” Damon said. “They both worked with us on the post-production of ‘The Last Full Measure’ and they did an excellent job for us. We are pleased to continue our relationship with BCL and with Tunnel by offering our sales services, together with their post-production services, so that producers may find an easier road to get their films financed.”

Jordi Rediu (“The Last Full Measure,” “Taxi Thief”), the head of BCL’s production arm for Europe and U.S., will coordinate and oversee the projects with Tunnel, which is headed by CEO Alan Pao. It’s worked on hundreds of films, including “It Follows,” “Under the Silver Lake,” and “Destination Wedding.”

Cohen’s projects include “The Last Full Measure” and “Shore Leave.” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “American Made,” “Snowden,” and “Under the Silver Lake” are among Bassick’s films. Laundon, co-founder of online retailer World of Books, has been backing “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays” for 18 years and is in production on the documentary “Shore Leave.”

