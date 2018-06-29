Barry Levinson to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

By

Contributor

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced.

At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town June 29, Levinson will also introduce his Oscar-winning 1988 Dustin Hoffman-starrer “Rain Man” and 1998’s “Wag the Dog.” The impact of Levinson’s screenwriting, including 1970s TV hits and breakout courtroom drama “…And Justice for All,” will be celebrated along with his directorial work, which launched with 1982’s “Diner” and carried on with “The Natural,” “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Avalon” and “Bugsy.”

Karlovy Vary said that Levinson’s producing work, backing directors from Mike Newell (“Donnie Brasco”) to Neil LaBute (“Possession”), has made his influence on cinema comparable with that of William Friedkin, Jerry Schatzberg, Ken Loach and his partner-screenwriter, Paul Laverty. The festival honored the last two men with a joint Crystal Globe in 2017.

Related

The fest is also hosting Danish actress Trine Dyrholm, star of “Nico, 1988,” who will present the biopic of the iconic Velvet Underground vocalist. The film charts the final chapters in the music career of Christa Päffgen, the woman behind the stage name, often described as Andy Warhol’s muse.

Dyrholm’s own career as singer for Danish band The Moonlighters led to her work with Thomas Vinterberg in “Festen” and the Oscar-nominated historical drama “A Royal Affair.” Her turn in Vinterberg’s “The Commune” won her a Silver Bear at the 2016 Berlinale.

Karlovy Vary also has announced that it will screen “The Silent Child,” winner of this year’s Oscar for live-action short, to be presented by actress and screenwriter Rachel Shenton and director Chris Overton. The film’s account of a deaf 4-year-old girl whose world is transformed by learning sign language is part of the festival’s People Next Door program, which this year focuses on films with hearing-impaired protagonists.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • Tim Robbins Attacks 'Monster' Trump at

    Tim Robbins Attacks 'Monster' Trump at Karlovy Vary Fest Opener

    Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced. At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town […]

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Roaring for $59 Million Weekend

    Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced. At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town […]

  • 'Sicario 2' Director Stefano Sollima on

    'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Director on Violence, Illegal Immigration and Why He Won't Be Back for Part 3

    Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced. At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town […]

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and MarceloReal Madrid vs

    International Newswire: Telefonica Powers Up As Contents Player

    Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced. At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town […]

  • Mark Cousins: Orson Welles, Sketching With

    Mark Cousins on Orson Welles, Sketching With Film, His Boots, 'Citizen Trump'

    Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced. At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town […]

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig Eyes 'Little Women' With Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet Circling (EXCLUSIVE)

    Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced. At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town […]

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus to Shut Down SVOD Service CanalPlay, Blames Anti-Trust Board Regulations

    Writer-director-producer Barry Levinson, who will screen his HBO-produced account of the Penn State sex-abuse scandal “Paterno” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, will be honored with the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the organization has announced. At the fest, which launched its 53rd edition in the Czech Republic’s historic spa town […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad