Barry Jenkins Unveils First Look at ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday.

“For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning.

If Beale Street Could Talk” follows a pregnant woman from Harlem named Tish (Kiki Layne), whose lover (Stephan James) is falsely accused of rape. When Tish finds out she is pregnant while James’ character Fonny is in prison, she races against the clock with help from her family and her lawyer to find evidence to exonerate Fonny.

“There are days when you wonder what your role is in this country, and what your future is in it,” a voiceover by Baldwin says in the trailer. “The things that tormented me the most were the very things that connected me to all the people who were alive.”

Production companies are Jenkins’ Pastel company, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, which is also financing the film. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled to be released on Nov. 30 by Annapurna Pictures.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Teyonah Paris, Dave Franco and Regina King.

“Beale Street” is Jenkins’ first movie since “Moonlight” won the Academy Award for best picture, best supporting actor, and best screenplay. The film marks the first feature under the production pact between Pastel and Annapurna and is also part of Plan B’s production deal with Annapurna. Jenkins has been working closely with the Baldwin Estate to write the screenplay.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Barry Jenkins' 'If Beale Street Could

    Barry Jenkins Unveils First Look at 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

    Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday. “For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning. […]

  • IFC Buys Kent Jones' 'Diane'

    IFC Buys Kent Jones' 'Diane' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday. “For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning. […]

  • Busan Market

    Competition for Busan's Asian Project Market Gets Tougher

    Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday. “For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning. […]

  • Locarno: ’Trot' Acquired by Patra Spanou

    Patra Spanou Nabs Rights on Locarno Player 'Trot' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday. “For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning. […]

  • Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"

    Poland Finally Poised to Offer Filming Incentives

    Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday. “For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning. […]

  • Locarno: Visit Films Picks up Singapore's

    Locarno: Visit Films Picks up Singapore's 'A Land Imagined' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday. “For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning. […]

  • Locarno: Films Boutique Picks Up Eva

    Locarno: Films Boutique Picks Up Eva Trobisch's 'All Good' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barry Jenkins unveiled an intense first look at his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” on what would have been the author’s 94th birthday. “For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so… a teaser of what’s to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” Jenkins tweeted on Thursday morning. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad